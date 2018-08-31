Condo of the Week: $1.1 million for a Mimico condo with a panoramic lake view

Address: 1 Palace Pier, Unit 3602

Neighbourhood: Mimico

Agent: Luke Dalinda, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $1,080,000

The place

A two-bedroom unit in a 47-storey tower situated on five private acres on Toronto’s waterfront. The building’s amenities include shuttle bus service to Union Station.

The history

The sellers, a husband and wife, own a number of properties in the building. The wife, designer Bebe Croft, remodelled the interior of this unit to make it appear more spacious. Her additions include hardwood floors, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, designer faucets and two electric fireplaces.

Here’s the dining area:

The kitchen:

The second bedroom doesn’t have a ton of space to spare:

There’s an office:

And here’s the master bedroom, with a lake view:

The master ensuite:

Big selling point

If the customized layout and interior design don’t do it for you, the views of High Park, Lake Ontario, and the downtown core are a major plus:

Possible deal breaker

Despite the presence of a spare bedroom, at just a hair over 1,000 square feet this L-shaped unit might feel a bit snug to some.

By the numbers

• 1,186 square feet

• $1,141.64 in monthly maintenance fees, including utilities

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 parking space