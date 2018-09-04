Rental of the Week: $3,300 per month for a two-bedroom place near Queen West
Address: 68 Abell Street, Unit 1035
Neighbourhood: Little Portugal
Agent: Sepand Siassi, Toronto Luxury Rentals
Price: $3,300 per month
The place
A newly renovated two-bedroom apartment near Trinity Bellwoods Park, available furnished.
The history
A Toronto chiropractor bought this corner unit at the Epic on Triangle Park Condos last year. He redid the bathrooms’ tiles, refinished the balcony and installed automated blinds for the floor-to-ceiling windows. He also added some personal touches: painted accent walls, marble tiling with a custom neon sign in the living space, and French frosted doors for the bedrooms. He’s now moving to Europe for work.
Here’s the living and dining area:
There’s a small kitchenette near the dining area:
There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And another:
There are two bathrooms. This one has some neon lips on the wall:
And here’s the balcony:
Major perks
The unit has some high-tech features, like a wireless Phillips Hue lighting system. An August smart lock makes it possible to lock and unlock the front door with a smartphone.
Possible deal breaker
The lack of a full kitchen may be a bummer for avid home cooks, but Queen West’s best restaurants are a short walk away.
By the numbers
• $3,300 per month
• 690 square feet
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 balcony
• 1 parking spot
• 1 locker