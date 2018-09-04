Rental of the Week: $3,300 per month for a two-bedroom place near Queen West

Address: 68 Abell Street, Unit 1035

Neighbourhood: Little Portugal

Agent: Sepand Siassi, Toronto Luxury Rentals

Price: $3,300 per month

The place

A newly renovated two-bedroom apartment near Trinity Bellwoods Park, available furnished.

The history

A Toronto chiropractor bought this corner unit at the Epic on Triangle Park Condos last year. He redid the bathrooms’ tiles, refinished the balcony and installed automated blinds for the floor-to-ceiling windows. He also added some personal touches: painted accent walls, marble tiling with a custom neon sign in the living space, and French frosted doors for the bedrooms. He’s now moving to Europe for work.

Here’s the living and dining area:

There’s a small kitchenette near the dining area:

There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And another:

There are two bathrooms. This one has some neon lips on the wall:

And here’s the balcony:

Major perks

The unit has some high-tech features, like a wireless Phillips Hue lighting system. An August smart lock makes it possible to lock and unlock the front door with a smartphone.

Possible deal breaker

The lack of a full kitchen may be a bummer for avid home cooks, but Queen West’s best restaurants are a short walk away.

By the numbers

• $3,300 per month

• 690 square feet

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 balcony

• 1 parking spot

• 1 locker