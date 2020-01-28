Condo of the Week: $7.3 million for a palace-like Yorkville condo with 19th-century design

Address: 50 Yorkville Avenue, unit 4401

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Agent: Janice Fox, Hazelton Real Estate Inc.

Price: $7,295,000

The Place

A 2,900-square-foot condo at the Four Seasons Hotel in Yorkville. This three-bed, two-bath unit has decadent interior design, with gold finishes, crown mouldings and crystal chandeliers. The look of the apartment was inspired by the Gilded Age, according to the agent.

The History

In 2009, the sellers bought the unit prior to construction and changed the floor plan to suit their specifications, enlarging the foyer and adding another walk-in closet in the master bedroom. After construction, they hired an interior design team to make the unit look like a palace.

The Tour

The mural in the marble foyer is a “whimsical representation of the owners,” according to the agent:

In the living room, there’s a gas fireplace with a hand-painted plaster mantel:

The dining room has oak floors and a crystal chandelier:

In the kitchen, the sellers have a marble table instead of an island:

There’s a 20-foot-wide mirror on the wall in the family room:

The office has oak floors and north-facing windows:

In the main bathroom, there’s a swan-shaped, gold-plated faucet:

Here’s the second bathroom, which has marble countertops and floors:

In the hallway, there’s a 60-square-foot nook that could be used as a study:

The master bedroom has an electric fireplace with a plaster mantel:

Here’s one of the master walk-in closets:

The master bathroom has marble floors and a soaker tub:

Those brownish wall tiles are made from crystal:

In the laundry room, there’s a separate entrance to the unit:

Big Selling Point

If opulence is your aesthetic—or you’re a Russian oligarch—this place is decked out with plenty of marble, crystal and gold.

Possible Deal Breaker

The annual property taxes are more than a minimum-wage salary in Ontario.

By the Numbers