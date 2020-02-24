Condo of the Week: $3.7 million for a swish condo in a 20th century schoolhouse

Condo of the Week: $3.7 million for a swish condo in a 20th century schoolhouse

Address: 385 Brunswick Avenue, unit 107

Neighbourhood: The Annex

Agent: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty

Price: $3,688,000

The place

A 3,000-square-foot condo near Bloor and Spadina. The three-bed, five-bath unit, which is located on the ground floor, has high ceilings and a pair of private patios.

The history

In 1914, architect Neil G. Beggs built the schoolhouse, which was occupied by the Loretto Abbey Catholic school for 87 years. In 2007, Context Developments and Quadrangle Architects converted it into 50 apartments, and, a couple bought their unit pre-construction for $1,125,000. At the time, their two children were attending the University of Toronto. Now, they’re preparing for retirement and planning a move to Collingwood.

The tour

The foyer has limestone floors:

There are built-in speakers on the ceiling in the living room:

The dining room has 12-foot ceilings and a brass chandelier:

There are mahogany cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen:

Beside the kitchen, there’s an 110-square-foot breakfast area:

The family room has a built-in bar:

Here’s one of the unit’s 400-square-foot terraces:

The master suite has a sitting room with an electric fireplace:

This terrace is 425 square feet:

The master bedroom has oak floors:

There are two master ensuite bathrooms. This one has wood-panelled walls:

This ensuite bathroom has a soaker tub and marble tile walls:

There are two other bedrooms in the unit. This one is 140 square feet:

It has an ensuite bathroom with ceramic floors:

The second bedroom is 120 square feet and has a built-in desk:

It also has an ensuite bathroom with ceramic floors:

Big selling point

The building is rich with history and has a charming red-brick facade. It’s also located just a few blocks from Bloor Street West.

Possible deal breaker

You could rent a few one-bedroom condos with the monthly maintenance fees.

By the numbers