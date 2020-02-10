Real Estate

Condo of the Week: $1.6 million for a two-storey Summerhill condo

By | Photography By Kaufman Team |  

Address: 40 Oaklands Avenue, unit 314
Neighbourhood: Summerhill
AgentAlyssa Mincer, Slavens and Associates Kaufman Team Inc.
Price: $1,599,000

The Place

A 1,700-square-foot condo. The two-storey unit has two bedrooms, three bathrooms and calming interior design.

The History

In 1981, developer Canlea built the six-floor building, which has 65 suites. In 2018, the current sellers installed new plumbing and electrical, and converted the unit into a stylish contemporary space. In the living area, they covered an existing divider wall with black brick veneer and added an electric fireplace.

The Tour

 The main level has herringbone white oak floors and nine-foot ceilings:

There’s an electric fireplace in the family room:

The dining room is 100 square feet:

There’s a built-in bar next to the dining room:

The kitchen has quartz countertops:

There are marble countertops and flooring in the powder room:

The master bedroom is on the upper level:

It has white oak floors and built-in cabinets:

And a walk-in closet:

The master bathroom has marble floors:

Here’s the second bedroom:

And the second bathroom:

The sellers staged this 65-square-foot space as a gym:

Big Selling Point

It’s rare to find a two-floor condo.

Possible Deal Breaker

The maintenance fees are steep.

By the Numbers
  • $1,599,000
  • 1,700 square feet (approximately)
  • $5,216 in taxes
  • $1,974 in monthly maintenance fees
  • 2 bedrooms
  • 3 bathrooms
  • 2 parking space

Topics: Condo of the Week

 

