What you can get for $1 million(ish)

A snapshot of the GTA housing market

Rockcliffe-Smythe

Where: 19 Greendale Ave.

What: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,400 square feet

How much: Sold for $1,040,000

Rockcliffe-Smythe is full of affordable bungalows, making it a good option for first-time buyers. This place, originally an older two-storey home, was knocked down in 2015 (when it sold for just $375,000) and rebuilt from scratch. The new structure has a modern interior, including a finished basement with a separate entrance, for a potential in-law suite. The area is only about 45 minutes from downtown by public transit.

Here’s the backyard:

And one of the three bedrooms:

Steeles

Where: 102 Mossbrook Cres.

What: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1,800 square feet

How much: Sold for $930,000

Most detached houses in this north Scarborough neighbourhood sell in the low seven figures, but there are some under-a-million finds, like this recently renovated home. Much of its appeal lies in the neighbourhood, with the highly ranked Sir Samuel B. Steele Junior ­Public School nearby. Residents also have easy access to Highway 404.

Greenwood-Coxwell

Where: 82 Hertle Ave.

What: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,037 square feet

How much: Sold for $1,020,000

This semi was renovated in 2017. It has an open floor plan and plenty of bedrooms for a growing family. The kid-friendly neighbourhood is a plus, with Roden Public School nearby. But the tykes will have to do most of their tumbling in nearby Greenwood Park, because this place doesn’t have much of a backyard.

Here’s the front view:

The back patio:

And the kitchen:

West Oak Trails, Oakville

Where: 2236 Stillmeadow Rd.

What: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,108 square feet

How much: Sold for $1,090,000

A fireplace-equipped finished basement and a spacious backyard helped boost this home’s sale price above the million-­dollar mark. It’s situated in an Oakville community that’s emerging as one of the city’s next suburban hot spots, with a new hospital and good schools, like Forest Trail, Emily Carr and West Oak. There’s nearby retail, green space and bike lanes.

Here’s the living room:

The basement rec room:

The master bedroom:

And the exterior:

Central West Ajax

Where: 92 Roberson Dr.

What: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4,400 square feet

How much: Sold for $1,100,000

Central West Ajax has sprawling parks, trails and reputable schools, like Pickering High—plus dependable GO Transit service. This four-bedroom detached home comes with an enviable backyard, complete with a hot tub. The master bedroom has tons of privacy: the other three bedrooms are in a separate wing.

Here’s the living room:

The kitchen:

And the rear view: