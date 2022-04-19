A Toronto family wanted more square footage and a yard. They found a $2-million townhouse in Yonge-St. Clair

The buyers: Saad Saigol, 37, owner of Engage Recruitment, a headhunting company; Taniya Ahmad, 31, operations manager for a health startup; with their one-year-old son, Salaar.

The story: In mid-2021, Saad and Taniya were living in an 882-square-foot condo near Queen and Yonge. With the couple working from home, and Salaar learning to walk, they were feeling the squeeze. So this past January, they set a $1.8-million budget for a three-bedroom home with more living space and a yard for Salaar to enjoy, ideally around the Danforth or midtown, close to their family and friends. Once they found a new place, they planned on selling their condo to help cover the mortgage.

Whistle Post Street (near Danforth and Main)

Listed at $1,549,000

Sold for $2,075,000

In late January, the couple found this four-bed, four-bath semi, located in East End-Danforth. It was three storeys, with a beautiful red-brick exterior, plus a sizable backyard. The interior was move-in ready, and, at 2,500 square feet, there would be plenty of space to entertain guests. On the flip side, the property backed onto GO Train tracks. Saad and Taniya were concerned about the noise but were interested enough to book a showing. Just before they got to see it, they found out the seller had accepted a bully offer at more than $500,000 above asking.

Granby Street (near Yonge and Carlton)

Listed at $1,795,000

Sold for $ 1,800,000

The following week, Saad and Taniya viewed this three-bed, three-bath condo townhouse in the Church-Yonge corridor. The place had a red-brick façade. It was 2,200 square feet, close to friends and family, and fully renovated. Plus, Saad had fond memories of living on Granby five years earlier. But there were drawbacks: the place had hefty condo fees ($1,200 a month) and no yard, so they decided against making an offer. Noticing a lack of enticing listings at their price point, the couple tapped into their savings and upped their budget to $2 million.

Oxton Avenue (near Yonge and St. Clair)

Listed at $1,699,900

Sold for $2,003,050

In mid-February, Saad and Taniya visited this three-bed, three-bath freehold townhouse on a residential street in Yonge-St. Clair. At 2,450 square feet, the interior was nearly three times the size of their condo. On the downside, the kitchen and bathrooms were dated, plus the place didn’t have a backyard. But they were willing to do upgrades and Oriole Park was nearby. They made an offer of more than $250,000 over asking, going just past the $2-million mark. That sealed it, and the couple listed their condo shortly after.

