Five questions to ask when considering an independent school

Five questions to ask when considering an independent school

And why TMS might be the best fit for your children and family

Choosing a school for your child is one of the biggest decisions a family will make. With so many choices, it can be overwhelming to decide from the vast variety of options.

TMS, a preschool-to-Grade-12 independent day school in Richmond Hill, Ont., partners with parents as they go through the admissions process. “It’s important that both the student and their family feel welcomed and have a chance to assess their fit for a school. Families need to feel absolutely confident in their decision,” said Silvana Fazzari, TMS’s director of enrolment management. She recommends families look at five things when considering a school:

Will the method of teaching/pedagogy work for you/your child?

What is the school’s educational program? TMS uniquely combines two well-known pedagogies—Montessori, from toddler to Grade 6, and the International Baccalaureate Programme from Grades 7 to 12. This unique framework results in graduates who are academically excellent, independent thinkers with a strong sense of inquiry and global mindedness.

What exists outside of academics for students?

Academics are very important, but a balanced educational journey should also include athletics, co-curriculars and student-life experiences. TMS offers a variety of athletic and artistic options as well as many co-curricular clubs (competitive and student-led). Additionally, TMS offers an excellent Duke of Edinburgh Program, which provides opportunities for students in high school and university.

Does the school have a history of excellence?

A school’s history can speak to its successful growth. In 1961, TMS began as a humble Montessori school with 12 students. For the last 60 years, the school has grown exponentially to include multiple campuses and the addition of the IB Programme, boasting an enrolment of over 800 students—many of whom are “legacies” with alumni parents.

What is the culture like for students and their parents?

How does the school community support students and parents? This is a major focus at TMS, with dedicated resources to ensure families feel welcomed, informed, integrated and involved. From school events, to volunteering opportunities (including parent ambassadors at each grade), TMS works hard to ensure every student and parent feels part of the TMS family.

Do you share and support the future vision for the school?

It’s important that a school is able to clearly articulate its vision with you. TMS regularly shares the key aspects of its vision: physically expanding campus offerings and cultivating three key mindsets in students—positivity, resilience and entrepreneurial thinking—recognizing they are key traits for success in any field.

“Making sure a school is a fit for both a student and their family is essential to a lasting and collaborative relationship”, says Fazzari. “When families come to TMS, we can confidently speak to our past, present and future, as well as the success of our graduates. TMS has created a unique program not found anywhere else in the province, and families appreciate that along with our welcoming community.”

For more information about TMS or to book a virtual information session, visit www.tmsschool.ca.