Life

Toronto Life’s top Real Weddings of 2020

Toronto Life’s top Real Weddings of 2020

By |  

By |  

It’s been a year unlike any other for Toronto weddings: we’ve swapped out grand, multi-day festivities and months of planning for micro countryside elopements, condo rooftop ceremonies and hasty backyard events. But one thing stayed the same: these couples were able to take one special day to celebrate their love and commitment to each other. And in the end, they wouldn’t have it any other way. Here are 10 most popular weddings from this year:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The perfect gift for the city lover
A gift subscription is $19.95
Subscribe Now!

Topics: Real Weddings

 

More Real Weddings

Real Weddings: Inside a secret elopement at a glamping resort in Grafton
Life

Real Weddings: Inside a secret elopement at a glamping resort in Grafton

Real Weddings: Inside a zero-waste same-sex backyard wedding
Life

Real Weddings: Inside a zero-waste same-sex backyard wedding

Real Weddings: Inside a backyard ceremony with a surprise drive-by parade
Life

Real Weddings: Inside a backyard ceremony with a surprise drive-by parade

Real Weddings: How this couple planned a dreamy, off-the-grid elopement at a former buffalo farm
Life

Real Weddings: How this couple planned a dreamy, off-the-grid elopement at a former buffalo farm