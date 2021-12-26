Our top Real Weddings of 2021

If 2020 was the year of the tiny DIY ceremony broadcast over Zoom, then 2021 signalled the return of something closer to—but not quite—normal. As vaccines were shot into millions of arms, guest-list numbers rose (as and when approved by the authorities) and families were able to reunite face-to-face again for small in-person celebrations. This year, we covered a breathtaking sunrise elopement in the Rockies, a ceremony with staggered receptions for better social distancing and a plague-themed outdoor nuptial. Here are the 10 most popular weddings of 2021.

Inside a cross-border Ethiopian-Canadian ceremony | By Andrea Yu | June 7

The florals were wildflowers and the greenery was later composted to reduce waste | By Jen Kirsch | October 4

Their wedding day began with a 3 a.m. hike up Mount Shark | By Vrunda Bhatt | April 8

They made custom leather plague doctor masks for the ceremony | By Jean Grant | January 7

The bride sourced most of the table settings for the reception from Kijiji | By Karoun Chahinian | November 11

Followed by a takeout dinner and a virtual cake-cutting over Zoom | By Vrunda Bhatt | September 10

Their menu included pressed juices, and gluten-free meals and cake—but they had McDonald’s delivered at 2 a.m. to balance out all the healthy grub | By Karoun Chahinian | August 14

“We made four separate guest lists because we didn’t know how many would be allowed on the day” | By Luc Rinaldi | August 1

With vegan cupcakes, vintage photo displays and a pianist | By Andrea Yu | June 22

To accommodate lockdown restrictions, the couple downsized their guest list to immediate family only | By Karoun Chahinian | July 20

