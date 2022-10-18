What went down at TL Insider’s St. Kitts Party at Clio

In partnership with the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, TL Insider took over the second floor of private members club Clio on September 28 for a celebration of the island. Over Caribbean-inspired drinks and canapés, members enjoyed live music and presentations about the pristine shores and lush tropical rainforests of the sun-swept island of St. Kitts.

For foodies in search of a delicious new destination, the night was an opportunity to discover a Caribbean culinary treasure. Along with members of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Insiders raised a glass to the island’s new Savour St. Kitts Culinary Guide with a curated rum tasting courtesy of Old Road Rum.

Before the night’s end, and in true TL Insider fashion, members were treated to a goodie bag chock full of hot sauce, sweet treats, luxe luggage tags, and more.

And, for one lucky member, the gifts didn’t end there. Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, drew the name of a winner of a trip for two to the island. The trip of a lifetime included airfare via Air Canada Rouge, a seven-night stay at the luxurious Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour, over $1,000 in resort credit plus a pair of top-tier Samsonite suitcases from the brand’s Voltage line.

Here’s a look at what went down. (See if you can pick out the grand-prize winner.)

