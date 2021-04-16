What went down at TL Insider’s pancake masterclass with chef Donna Dooher

Last Thursday, TL Insiders started their day on an especially sweet note with a pancake masterclass led by Donna Dooher, owner and head chef of Mildred’s Temple Kitchen. “I recommend you roll up your sleeves and spend this next lockdown in cooking bliss,” said Dooher as she introduced herself and the details of her mouthwatering Mrs. Biederhof’s Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes.

Using everyday pantry items, members followed along as Dooher whipped up a batch of the famous pancakes from her west-end brunch haven while sharing industry tips on ingredients, kitchenware and technique. Hot tip: “Add your fruit right before you’re ready to flip,” she says.

Mildred’s pancakes are a Toronto staple, and they’re one of the many reasons Dooher has been credited with launching brunch as a culinary trend in Canada. With over 30 years of professional kitchen experience, she offered her unique insight to members throughout the Q&A component of the event—from making the most of your leftovers to where you’ll find the best maple syrup. As an extra treat, one lucky member was chosen as the winner of an exciting giveaway from Toronto Market Co. in celebration of maple season.

The pancake masterclass was part of TL Insider’s Future of the Restaurant Industry Summit. Throughout April, we’re featuring a variety of programming with some of Toronto’s biggest names in food and beverage. Complimentary for TL Insiders, the summit is an opportunity to join a community of foodies from across the city over good eats and good conversation.

To access this virtual summit, become a TL Insider today for the special rate of $75 (regular price $95). Non-members can register for the summit for $10 here.