What went down at the TL Insider Summer BBQ Series presented by Patrón Tequila
This summer, Toronto Life Insider and Patrón Tequila presented the TL Insider Summer BBQ Series, a rolling series of fun and intimate food-and-drink encounters on some of the best patios in the city. Kicking off in July at Tanto, members experienced a vibrant and celebratory return of real-life events curated by the incredible team at Toronto Life. Each event came with its own custom food-and-drink menu as well as a special offering from Patrón Tequila. Here’s a closer look at what went down at each event.
Tanto, July 20
While on Tanto’s secluded patio, members were treated to a fresh summer ceviche, a suckling pig cooked over a wood grill, and welcome cocktails courtesy of Patrón Tequila.
Jump, August 11
On Jump’s lush courtyard patio, TL Insiders enjoyed a delicious three-course dinner including crispy fish tacos and grilled swordfish steak, along with Tequila Watermelon Sugar signature cocktails.
Xango, August 12
At Xango, chef Shawn Tesoro offered an Asian-Peruvian twist to the classic BBQ, featuring kalbi ribs, crispy spicy squid and more. To go with the meal, members sipped on Patrón Tequila Palomas.
Baro, August 25
TL Insiders ditched their busy schedules for an afternoon celebration of Latin cuisine on Baro’s beautiful rooftop patio, with menu items like a Mixto Ceviche and Pablo’s Picanha, a 7-oz sirloin with house chimichurri, being served.
Experience TL Insider for the special rate of $50 (regular price $95). Sign up here.