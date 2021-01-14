What went down at the TL Insider Fireside Chat with Rajan Bansi and Amy Deacon

While the concept of a New Year’s resolution is not unfamiliar, mapping out a list of good practices and personal goals feels uniquely challenging amidst a pandemic. As we continue to navigate the obstacles that follow 2020, for many, finance tops the list of concerns and priorities for 2021.

To help find solutions to our New Year savings goals—without compromising our mental health—TL Insider held a virtual Fireside Chat on January 7, covering all things mental and financial wellness. Jason Maghanoy, head of business development at St. Joseph Media, was joined by experts Rajan Bansi, head of RBC InvestEase ®, and Amy Deacon, founder of Toronto Wellness Counselling, for the compelling discussion.

With so many Canadians working and studying remotely, Amy emphasized the importance of organizing your multifunctional home in a way that allows for the separation of work and relaxation. From keeping computer-time out of the bedroom to prioritizing daytime walks, Deacon shared tips to address the consequences of putting self-care on the backburner.

And what better way to work toward stress-reduction than through debt reduction? Rajan shared his personal and professional advice for mapping out a plan to address different types of debt, including how we need to unlearn the taboos around discussing money. He sympathized with the many Canadians who “go from being a child to adulthood and are just supposed to know how everything works with regards to money, even though no one has ever talked to them about it.” He added that addressing financial wellness needs to be “judgment free.”

Amy and Rajan also answered questions from the audience, sharing their personal wellness routines, some of their New Year’s resolutions, as well as what they’re up to now, and what their post-pandemic plans look like.

