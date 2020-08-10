What went down at the first-ever TL Insider POP event at Regulars
On August 1, TL Insider debuted our new in-person event series, TL Insider POP, with an exciting happy hour at Regulars. Members gathered on the recognizable (and spacious) King West patio for an intimate cocktail masterclass. A stellar lineup of expertly-crafted cocktails from their renowned cocktail program were served, while members were filled-in on how to recreate the masterpieces at home. In addition to the cocktail masterclass, guests enjoyed snack pairings from Regulars’ global and eclectic menu. Here’s a closer look at what went down.
