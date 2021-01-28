What went down at our virtual Ragu Alla Bolognese cooking class with chef Lauren Mozer

Lauren Mozer, founder and executive chef of Toronto catering company, elle cuisine, joined TL Insider on January 21 for a virtual cooking class. Many would agree that there’s something special about Mozer’s approach to instructive cooking, from technique down to plating and garnish—she guarantees a top-tier meal. This month, members tuned-in to a step-by-step guide on how to prepare Ragu Alla Bolognese with Homemade Tagliatelle.

Whisks were put to work as Lauren led members through the sautee and caramelizing stage of her lamb and beef-based ragu. Along with everything needed to make the homemade pasta, ingredients for this rich and chunky sauce were delivered to members’ front door prior to the event.

Throughout the virtual live-stream; Mozer shared industry tips like the benefit of seasoning as you go, how searing your meat optimizes flavour and how to properly knead pasta dough. Double zero flour (an extra-fine grind of all-purpose flour used in Italian cooking) was used to build the pasta dough members rolled out to shape the tagliatelle—the hardest part of the recipe according to Lauren.



While the ragu was simmering and members put their backs into rolling pins, Lauren answered audience questions on all things fine-dining cuisine. By the time the ragu was finished and before any smoke alarms were set off, it was time to plate. Each dish was topped with a fresh-out-the-oven parmesan crisp (chef’s kiss*).



For small gatherings (when safe) or date nights in—chef Mozer’s cuisine is also available to order through elle cuisine: Stay Home Catering. If you’re feeling up to the challenge, as TL Insider’s Exclusive Caterer, they’ll be more TL Insider cooking classes with chef Lauren Mozer to attend—stay tuned! And for those craving homemade Ragu Alla Bolognese—watch the recorded event here to prepare this incredible recipe yourself.

