What went down at our last Serving Knowledge Supper Club of 2020

In celebration of #GivingTuesday, TL Insiders joined experts from University Health Network on December 1 for the last Serving Knowledge Supper Club of the year. In conversation with Jason Maghanoy, Head of Business Development at St. Joseph Media, UHN’s panel of experts included Dr. Andrew Boozary, Dr. Lisa Richardson, and Sané Dube. The virtual panel discussion covered healthcare inequities facing Indigenous and racialized communities in Canada, with a special emphasis on Canada’s second wave of COVID-19.

Executive Director of Population Health & Social Medicine, Dr. Boozary was clear to point out that there is “harrowingly no difference” between the first and second wave when it comes to the impacts on racialized and low-income Canadians. Dr. Richardson, who’s an Anishinaabe Physician and Educator in Toronto, pointed out the need for “significant investments in the social determinants of health,” such as food security and housing.

While many of the solutions require action and cooperation from our governments, there is impactful work being done by UHN to reduce barriers to healthcare for marginalized populations in Canada. Sané Dube, Manager of Community and Policy, Population Health & Social Medicine, spoke to the value of community partnerships including the impact of pop-up testing sites for COVID-19.

Prior to the panel discussion and in true Supper Club fashion, guests were treated to a live cooking masterclass with TL Insider Chef-In-Residence, Joseph Shawana. Acting Chair of the Indigenous Culinary of Associated Nations, Chef Shawana demonstrated a recipe for Pine Ash Custard Elk with Plum and Peaches. Insiders were able to purchase local ingredients using Toronto Life Insider Chef’s Pantry to prepare the dish at home and enjoy throughout the event.

Watch the full Serving Knowledge Supper Club event here.

