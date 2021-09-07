What TL Insiders can look forward to in September

Whether you attended our TL Insider POP events or caught up with some of the city’s buzzworthy leaders in our virtual Fireside Chat series, August was a busy and exciting month for members. And though summer may soon be coming to an end, there is a ton to look forward to this September with TL Insider. Film lovers, foodies and cocktail enthusiasts will find a selection of in-person events to choose from. Plus, we’ve rounded up a stellar lineup of city builders in finance, real estate and content for informative discussions about the future of our city. Without giving too much away, here’s a closer look at what members can look forward to in the weeks to come.

Responsible Investing with TL Insider x FLARE

For an exclusive virtual Fireside Chat on September 9, TL Insider is partnering with FLARE to present an important discussion on responsible investing. Our expert guest will be Marie-Justine Labelle, head of responsible investment at Desjardins Investments, to discuss all things money including why millennials are investing differently, and the role of social responsibility.

Meet TL Insider’s Artist in Residence, Edward Burtynsky

Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky will be joining TL Insider as its first-ever Artist In Residence, kicking off with an in-depth virtual discussion on September 10. He’ll be walking members through the details of his work, his artistic growth and an upcoming project for Toronto’s Luminato Festival.

Money and Martinis at the Broadview Hotel

On September 14, join TL Insider on the gorgeous Lincoln Hall Terrace of the Broadview Hotel for an evening of drinks, networking and live discussions about the future of investing. Leading the event will be Michael Williams, director of investments and advice for RBC InvestEase®.

The Future of Social Media with TikTok Canada

Daniel Habashi, general manager of TikTok Canada, will be joining TL Insider for a very timely virtual Fireside Chat on September 16. Learn about how the world’s favourite new social media platform rose to prominence and what it means for Canada’s rich and diverse talent.

The Return of Serving Knowledge Supper Club!

TL Insider’s Serving Knowledge Supper Club in support of University Health Network Foundation is back on September 16. This time around, members are invited to dine at the Drake Hotel’s infamous Sky Yard patio for the special event focusing on Dr. Lorraine Kalia and Dr. Suneil Kalia’s work in neuromodulation.

Cheers to the Roaring ’20s with Evelyn Chick

TL Insider’s very own Bartender In Residence, Evelyn Chick, will be hosting an in-person cocktail class on September 22! For the Gatsby-themed event, Evelyn will walk members through three unique cocktail recipes to enjoy with snacks. Plus, members will get a first look at Evelyn’s brand-new events and pop-up venue, Ahma.

A Fireside Chat with Peter Politis, CEO at Greybrook Realty Partners

Toronto Life and Canadian Business are proud to present a TL Insider-exclusive Fireside Chat on the future of Toronto’s real estate market. In conversation with Peter Politis of Greybrook Realty Partners, the livestreamed event will take place September 29.

