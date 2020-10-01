What TL Insiders can look forward to in October

Patio wine tastings, a movie night under the stars, and an outdoor drag show are just some of what made September an outstanding month for TL Insiders. As we bid farewell to summer, members have even more exciting programming to look forward to this fall—all while they enjoy free delivery through the TL Runner Storefront. Here’s a closer look at what members can enjoy this October.

An evening of wine tasting and Japanese BBQ

Complimentary for TL Insiders—Il Posto will be transforming their patio on October 2 for an evening of wine tasting and Japanese BBQ, courtesy of The Vintage Conservatory. In partnership with First Capital and Greybrook Capital, The Vintage Conservatory will be treating members to an exceptional food menu including Shaved Ribeye and Matcha Cheesecake.

Thanksgiving dinner perfected

The satisfaction of serving the perfect Thanksgiving dinner to friends and family is closer than you think. Join Lauren Mozer, CEO of elle cuisine and TL Insider’s exclusive caterer, for a virtual cooking masterclass on October 6. She’ll be walking members through some creative takes on Thanksgiving classics, including Turkey two ways, Hasselback Butternut Squash and Pumpkin pie.

Toronto Life Wine Club celebrates the harvest season

On October 7, TL Insider will be hosting a virtual wine tasting in partnership with winemaker, Thomas Bachelder. Toronto Life Wine Club members can follow along with a selection of wines delivered straight to their front doors.

An intimate webcast with New York Times best-selling author, Carol Anderson

Join TL Insider on October 8 to hear Carol Anderson, one of America’s most distinguished Black scholars and leaders, discuss her New York Times best-seller, White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide. For this exclusive virtual edition of RamsayTalks, the first 20 TL Insiders to purchase a ticket will receive an eBook of Carol Anderson’s White Rage!

The Hunter Chef teaches us to cook his favourite fish

Celebrating his new cookbook, The Hunter Chef Cookbook, to be released this October—Co-owner of Antler Kitchen & Bar, Chef Michael Hunter will be leading a virtual cooking class for TL Insiders on October 20. With ingredients available for front-door delivery, members can follow along with Hunter as he prepares Pickerel with potatoes and home-made tartar sauce. Purchase the ready-to-use meal kits from TL Insider Chef’s Pantry and get 25% off your order when you spend $50.

FLARE x TL Insider host Dr. Brett Belchetz, CEO and Co-founder of Maple

During this virtual fireside chat on October 21, Dr. Brett Belchetz will be speaking to TL Insiders about managing stress and anxiety. As CEO and Co-founder of Maple, Canada’s leading virtual care provider connecting patients and healthcare providers, Dr. Belchetz will share with members his passion for healthcare communication and policy. As well as notes on how services like Maple are improving Canada’s healthcare landscape.

Mixology at MARKED, the Entertainment District’s newest hot spot

MARKED is Toronto’s newest addition to the Entertainment District. The restaurant and cocktail bar, unique for its South American influence, will be hosting TL Insiders for an exclusive Mixology Masterclass on October 22. With cocktails and food pairings to enjoy, members can experience this new hub of culture and flavour while picking up a couple of bartending tips along the way.

Mondays made easier with wine and TL Insider’s Sommelier-In-Residence, John Torrens

Join TL Insider on October 26 for a virtual wine tasting with Sommelier-In-Residence, John Torrens. General Manager and Sommelier of Hexagon, John is known for promoting bottles from underserved regions that transmit terroir in a way that is familiar but forces guests out of their comfort zone. An opportunity to connect with friends and fellow members, this is the perfect event to enjoy a brisk late-October evening at home.

The future of news with Facebook

Ken Hunt, President and Publisher of St. Joseph Media will be hosting a virtual fireside chat on October 28, co-presented by Facebook. Hunt will be joined by Facebook’s Marc Dinsdale, Head of Media Partnerships and Kevin Chan, Director of Public Policy, Canada to discuss the future of news, with an opportunity to answer audience questions.

