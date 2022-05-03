What TL Insiders can look forward to in May

Spring is officially here, and the city is blooming. To match that energy, TL Insider has curated an eclectic roundup of events for members to enjoy across Toronto. For foodies, there are exclusive tasting menus and cocktail masterclasses; for the business-minded, one-of-a-kind Fireside Chats with leaders in tech and entertainment; and the long-awaited return of Toronto Life‘s Best Restaurants event. Here’s a peek at some of the exciting events members can look forward to in the weeks ahead.

A Virtual Fireside Chat with TEDx

On May 4, join Kapil Khimdas and Chris Graham, TEDxToronto’s Co-Heads of Curation, as they share the process of curating a lineup for their iconic annual event. Members will also have the chance to pocket some prized public speaking tips and a chance to win tickets to the TEDx conference later this month.

Branding 101 with Harry Rosen

Canadian Business and Toronto Life will co-present a virtual Fireside Chat with fashion retailer Harry Rosen on May 5. In conversation with the company’s COO Ian Rosen, this virtual event will cover the brand’s digital transformation, as well as the future of fashion retail, e-commerce and the enduring appeal of brick-and-mortar shopping.

‘Cheers’ To Cinco de Mayo With Evelyn Chick

Tequila is the theme of this festive cocktail masterclass on May 5. Walk through the recipes for three cocktails—a Tommy’s Margarita, a Paloma and a Tequila Surprise—with spirits and mixers provided by Chick’s new brand, Love of Cocktails.

A Dinner At Momofuku Kōjin

Members are invited to dine at the newly reopened Kōjin on May 5. On the third floor of Momofuku’s University Avenue hub, chef de cuisine Eric Seto will welcome guests around the hearth as he prepares the specialty menu inspired by his Brazilian upbringing.

A Fireside Chat With NextDoor

For this in-person event at the Drake Hotel on May 25, Sarah Friar, CEO of neighbourhood networking app NextDoor, will be joining TL Insider for an in-depth conversation on the app’s success, and why connecting to our communities has become more important than ever before.

Best Restaurants Returns to Evergreen Brickworks

After a three-year hiatus, Toronto Life’s Best Restaurants event is back on May 30. TL Insiders get front-of-the-line access to tickets for this celebration of Toronto’s food and drink scene. Immerse yourself in the city’s best bites and trendy cocktails as you explore installations and interactive showcases. This is not to be missed.

