What TL Insiders can look forward to in March

Last month, TL Insiders celebrated love with a Valentine’s Day dinner, learned the ins and outs of natural wine and joined community leaders for important discussions that shape our city. This month, there’s just as much to look forward to with our exciting events and programming. In anticipation of Canadian Business’s fall relaunch, TL Insider is partnering with its sister publication and The Brookfield Institute for Innovation + Entrepreneurship on a brand new business innovation and leadership event series called Yesterday’s Gone. Whether you’re exercising your sweet tooth or gaining insight for your next business venture—TL Insider has you covered. Here’s a closer look at what members can expect this month.

Kick off the month with Toronto Life Wine Club

Taste-test a trio of wines from Niagara’s esteemed 13th Street Winery during TL Insider’s virtual wine tasting with Jean Pierre Colas. The March 3 event will include stories and anecdotes about the wines served, followed by an audience Q&A. Members can purchase the Toronto Life Wine Club package online, which will include a bottle of Reisling, Pinot Noir and Meritage.

Pies! Pies! Pies!

A virtual event the whole family can enjoy—join TL Insider on March 4 for a pie-baking masterclass with Lorraine Hawley, founder of Mabel’s Bakery. With ingredients available for purchase from Fresh City, members will learn how to make Mabel’s award-winning pie at home.

Enter the Dragons’ Den…from a distance

Tune into an exclusive TL Insider Fireside Chat with Dragons’ Den tech titan Michele Romanow. The virtual event on March 5 will cover the role of entrepreneurs in rebuilding the country post-pandemic.

The future of Yonge Street

Mark Garner, Chief of Staff for the Downtown Yonge Business Improvement Area, will be joining TL Insider on March 9 for a virtual Fireside Chat. Leading a conversation about the evolution of the city’s most famous and vital street, Mark will discuss the ways that business and community leaders will transform Yonge Street.

Meet iconic Canadian newscaster, Peter Mansbridge

After five decades of making outstanding contributions to the Canadian media landscape, Peter Mansbridge will be joining TL Insider to discuss his legacy, the future of news and his partnership with SiriusXM Canada. Don’t miss this highly anticipated event on March 15.

The Future of Work with Sean Mullin

Housed at Ryerson University, the Brookfield Institute for Innovation + Entrepreneurship prepares Canadians for the opportunities and risks in the shift to an innovation-driven economy. In part of the Yesterday’s Gone Series, join Canadian Business and TL Insider on March 24 as we discuss the radical transformation of work, culture and leisure with Sean Mullin, Executive Director of The Brookfield Institute.

The Canadian Business Leadership Circle: A virtual Fireside Chat on women and leadership

Join TL Insider and Canadian Business as we host Geraldine Huse, President of P&G Canada, for an exciting discussion on the future of women and leadership in the workforce. During her career, Geraldine has championed Equality & Inclusion efforts by addressing the gender imbalance in leadership roles. She’ll be bringing her expertise to members during the virtual event on March 30.

