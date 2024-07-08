What TL Insiders can look forward to in July

It’s summer concert season in Toronto and we’re ready to make the most of it. From watching the sun set over Budweiser Stage to enjoying a classical performance at Koerner Hall, there’s something for everyone happening this summer. We’ve also got some incredible food events coming up, including the annual Ontario Oyster Festival. The best part: TL Insiders have plenty of opportunities to win free tickets to some of the hottest events in the city. Read on for details, and good luck!

TL Insider VIP Experience at Black and Blue For a steakhouse experience you won’t soon forget, join TL Insiders at Black and Blue on King West, which will be presenting classic fine dining with a modern twist. The evening of exquisite bites, including beef carpaccio, strip loin and more, will feature three types of luxurious Wagyu beef: Canadian, Australian and Japanese A5. A chef-curated selection of side dishes and desserts will also be served. Foodies won’t want to miss this event on Tuesday, July 9, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Contest Series: Live Nation Canada Summer Concerts TL Insiders have the chance to win two tickets to an upcoming Live Nation concert at Budweiser Stage. This giveaway includes performances by Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello, Mother Mother and Cavetown, Mt. Joy, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Bush, Blue Rodeo, Hootie and the Blowfish, Meghan Trainor, and more. Enter once or put your name in the hat for each of these awesome shows. Good luck to all entrants!

Budweiser Lake House Experience: Train and REO Speedwagon, Alan Doyle, and New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff Enjoy food and drinks at Lake House—an exclusive members-only bar and restaurant at Budweiser Stage—followed by a concert at the iconic music venue on the grounds of Ontario Place. Guests will receive a $60 restaurant credit as well as a concert ticket (seats assigned by Live Nation). It’s your classic dinner and a show, but better. All events start at 5:30 or 6 p.m.—see dates below.

Train and REO Speedwagon: Saturday, July 20 Alan Doyle: Saturday, August 10 NKOTB with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff: Sunday, August 18



Toronto Summer Music Festival Take in live musical performances by classical artists from around the world at this year’s Toronto Summer Music Festival. Voices Within launches on July 11 and includes performances throughout downtown Toronto. TL Insiders get 20 per cent off all tickets to Toronto Summer Music Festival events.

Contest: Ontario Oyster Festival Get ready for a shucking good time! The annual Ontario Oyster Festival features over 1,200 people consuming 14,000-plus oysters in a single day—plus hundreds of litres of beer and wine. This high-energy annual event takes place outside Rodney’s Oyster House on King West and includes a shucking competition, music and dancing. Get ready to cheer (and cheers) the night away! This event will take place on Sunday, July 21, from 1 to 9 p.m. One lucky TL Insider will receive two free tickets.

Elle Cuisine x ODE Indulge in a Caribbean-inspired tasting menu curated by chef Mickal Garden of Elle Cuisine. This thoughtful and elegant series of dishes was designed to tell the story of Garden’s culinary career through texture, flavour and impressive technique. Expect a little spice too. Cocktails and other beverages will be available to purchase on-site. This event will take place at ODE on Dundas West on Thursday, July 18, from 6 to 11 p.m.

Daphne Dinner Dine with other TL Insiders at an evening of culinary brilliance from chef de cuisine Ivan Kuuts. The night will begin with modern American canapés in the garden before guests sit down to a decadent three-course dinner with expert wine pairings. Dishes will feature a variety of farm-fresh local ingredients, many of which will be expertly prepared over a wood-fire grill. This event will take place at Daphne on Richmond Street West on Tuesday, July 30, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

