What TL Insiders can look forward to in February

What TL Insiders can look forward to in February

As always, TL Insider is here to connect members to some of the most compelling voices, community-builders and business leaders across the city. A bolognese cooking class with elle cuisine, a conversation with Matthew Price, general manager of Uber Canada, and a workshop on mental and financial wellness with RBC InvestEase ®: January surely was an incredible start to 2021. This month, Insiders have just as many exciting events and offers to look forward to, plus the opportunity to win prizes from Cibo Market, Healthology, Fresh City and more. Keeping members informed, inspired and well-fed, here is a closer look at what to anticipate during the month of February.

Addressing Toronto’s Homelessness Crisis

Join representatives from TELUS, Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre and University Health Network on February 2 for a candid discussion on the city’s homelessness crisis amidst COVID-19. This TL Insider virtual Fireside Chat will explore the circumstances of this complex issue as well as the innovations making an impact.

Bring Your Networking Game to the Next Level

From virtual engagement to cutting-edge business development trends, networking has never been as innovative as it is now. Inspired by unprecedented pivots brought on by the pandemic, join TL Insider on February 10 as we welcome experts from Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation, NATIONAL, and St. Joseph Media for a dynamic TL.talent workshop on all things networking.

From Wall Street to Grocery: A Fireside Chat with Fresh City’s Ran Goel

TL Insider will host Ran Goel, Founder and CEO of Fresh City, on February 11 for a compelling conversation on the future of urban agriculture and his intersecting of community, ecology and our Canadian food system.

Virtual Cooking Masterclass to Start Your Valentine’s Day Weekend

If you’ve attended one of Lauren Mozer’s cooking classes in the past, you’ll know this is not an event to miss. CEO of elle cuisine and TL Insider’s exclusive caterer, Lauren will be hosting a virtual cooking class on February 11 using ingredients that will be delivered to your front door. Guests will learn to make Lobster Carbonara, with a dark chocolate and salted-caramel tartlet for dessert.

Wine & Dine this Valentine’s Day with Pearl Morissette

TL Insiders have the opportunity to spend Valentine’s Day this February 14 with Restaurant Pearl Morissette. In a specially-curated tasting menu, the Niagara-based restaurant will be serving members French-inspired favourites like Roasted Sunchokes with a Mushroom Cream, Confit Pork and Mille-Feuille.

A Cocktail Masterclass with Evelyn Chick

Our bartender-in-residence, Evelyn Chick, will be joining TL Insider on February 26 for a virtual cocktail masterclass. She’ll be instructing guests through the perfect Martini Fiero Spritz, a happy-hour favourite. Cocktail kits will be available to order, with free delivery for members through the TL x Runner Storefront.

A Natural Wine Masterclass with Grape Witches

Nicole Campbell and Krysta Oben, Co-Owners of shop, bar and event-space Grape Witches, will be hosting a wine-tasting and masterclass this February 27. Exclusive to TL Insider, this event will feature a selection of four-ounce natural wines available to members by delivery or pickup. From native grapes to hybrids, new regions to look out for and orange wines, they’ll be covering it all.

Want in on all of this amazing action? Then become a TL Insider today and stay tuned for more announcements and access to incredible cultural events in the city.