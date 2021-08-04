What TL Insiders can look forward to in August

With our in-person event series in full swing and the warmer weather on our side, August is going to be a phenomenal month for TL Insiders. To reintroduce you to some of our favourite spaces across the city, we’ve worked with our partners to put together a variety of exclusive events in the coming weeks. Think: chef-curated menus, one-night-only rooftop invitations and a lineup of some conversation-worthy cocktails. If you’ve got a busier schedule than usual or you’re just seeking an evening spent in, there will also be a selection of exciting virtual programming available for you to choose from. Here’s a closer look at what members can look forward to this month.

Raise a glass with Toronto Life Wine Club

Good things come in threes for members this month as we partner with the Foreign Affair Winery for an immersive virtual wine tasting on August 4. Niagara winemaker René Van Ede and sommelier Ed Hadden will be featuring a spectacular trio of wine from the vineyard’s collection, including a rich chardonnay, a refreshing sparkling rosé and a unique single-varietal petit verdot.

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind Thai feast

As we continue our in-person event series, TL Insider POP, members are invited to gather around the tables of Favorites Thai BBQ for a flavour-packed meal on August 5. Named Toronto Life’s Best New Restaurant of 2020, you won’t want to miss this TL Insider-exclusive menu by chef Haan Palcu-Chang.

Celebrate summer on the Jump patio

As part of TL Insider’s Summer BBQ Series, partnered with Patrón Tequila, members are invited to Jump’s lush courtyard patio on August 11 for an evening of exceptional food and drinks. TL Insiders will enjoy a delicious three-course dinner by chef John Horne—kicked off with a tequila tasting courtesy of Patrón Tequila.

Expand your culinary palate at Xango

Twisting unique flavours to create a breakthrough restaurant experience, Xango welcomes TL Insiders on August 12 for an Asian-Peruvian take on a classic summer BBQ. Members will enjoy a special menu created by chef Shawn Tesoro—including Chinese chicken bites, classic ceviche and yukhoe beef tartare.

Get your cottage fix at the Sky Yard at The Drake Hotel

On August 18, members can savour the nostalgia of the great outdoors with an exclusive, one-night-only city retreat at the Drake Hotel. With a three-course cookout, smoky sips and exciting surprises throughout the night, members can kick back Muskoka-style for a campsite-and-cottage-themed evening under the stars.

Level up your lunch at Baro

Home to one of the city’s most sought-after rooftop patios, Baro welcomes TL Insiders on August 25 for a summer-inspired afternoon BBQ. Start with a custom cocktail by Patrón Tequila, make your way through an exceptional three-course meal and top it off with a Mayan dark chocolate dessert for the full experience of Baro’s contemporary take on Latin cuisine.

