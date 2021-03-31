What to expect from TL Insider’s Future of the Restaurant Industry summit

This April, TL Insiders can enjoy a monthlong celebration of Canada’s creative and resilient dining scene. In partnership with Uber Eats, the Future of the Restaurant Industry summit features cooking classes, fireside chats and tons of additional programming with some of Toronto’s biggest names in food and beverage. Bring your questions and appetites for this one-of-a-kind opportunity to support small business and industry leaders shaping Canadian cuisine from coast to coast. Whether you’re a sweet tooth, wine lover or inspired foodie, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a closer look at what to expect in the weeks to come.

The Innovation of Now!

Kicking off this month’s programming will be Therese Lim, director of product for merchants at Uber Eats, with a keynote presentation on April 1. Lim will discuss the hospitality industry’s digital shift, including the role Uber Eats has played in keeping kitchens open across the country during the pandemic.

A Pancake Brunch

Follow along with Donna Dooher, owner and head chef of Mildred’s Temple Kitchen, as she leads a morning masterclass on April 8. A perfect start to the day: members will learn how to make Mildred’s famous Mrs. Biederhof’s Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes.

Building an Empire with Janet Zuccarini

Janet Zuccarini, founder and CEO of the Gusto 54 Group, has both maintained and grown her business during the pandemic. Join us on April 13 as she sits down with TL Insider for an exclusive Fireside Chat on her challenges and triumphs.

A Culinary Staycation with elle cuisine

Take a virtual trip south this April 15, as chef Lauren Mozer of elle cuisine guides a cooking class inspired by her favourite Latin street food. Members will receive ingredients to follow along as Mozer whips up three cocktails and snack menu items, including a Picante Margarita and a Peruvian-style mahi mahi ceviche.

Cheers! To Natural Wine

Showcasing natural wine from around the world, Nicole Campbell and Krysta Oben of Grape Witches will be joining TL Insider on April 16. They’ll be leading a Next Generation Wines Masterclass with a variety of tasting samples available to members for delivery. In the name of community, 100 per cent of the profits from this event will fund Grape Witches’ scholarship in support of education for Black wine professionals.

A Fireside Chat on the Finance of Food

Join TL Insider on April 20 for an in-depth panel discussion on building financial resilience in the restaurant industry. Leading the discussion will be Rajan Bansi, head of RBC InvestEase®, Julian Iliopoulos, head chef of Tanto, Shannon Armishaw, co-founder of Smoke & Tears, and Nuit Regular, executive chef and co-owner of Pai Northern Thai Kitchen, Sabai Sabai, Sukhothai, and Kiin. They’ll be sharing inspiring advice and anecdotes from the perspectives of both the financial sector and Toronto’s food scene.

A Mouthwatering Masterclass

Hexagon’s chef Rafael Covarrubias and chef Jordan Wilkinson will be leading TL Insiders through an interactive collaboration cooking class on April 22. Named one of Canada’s best restaurants in 2020, Hexagon’s knack for exquisite flavour will come to life using local favourites like XOXO sauce and mushroom ravioli from BackToThePasta.

Understanding Canada’s Restaurant Ecosystem with Uber Eats

Join TL Insider as Lola Kassim, general manager of Uber Eats Canada, leads a compelling Fireside Chat on April 27. This deep dive will cover the transformations seen in Canada’s restaurant industry over the last year, as well as how companies like Uber Eats have provided strength amid devastating challenges.

Rebuilding the Model with Andrew Oliver

Wrapping up this year’s Future of the Restaurant Industry summit will be Andrew Oliver, president and CEO of Oliver & Bonacini. During this closing event on April 28, he’ll discuss the industry’s pivot amid the pandemic and what rebuilding the model entails, followed by an interactive audience Q&A.

To access this virtual summit, become a TL Insider today for the special rate of $75 (reg price $95). Non-members can register for the summit for $10 here.