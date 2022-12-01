TL Insider’s 12 Days of Giveaways returns

Toss your hat into Toronto’s most exciting gift-giving event of the year

The holiday season has officially begun. In the spirit of giving, TL Insider is proud to announce its third annual 12 Days of Giveaways contest. Once again, we’ve teamed up with some of our partners to offer a lineup of incredible gifts that members will have the chance to claim every weekday starting December 1.

Celebrate the season of giving by getting a little, too. From luxury skincare to VIP event tickets, here’s a look at what members can win in the weeks to come.

Day 1: a custom prize pack from Yorkville Village (approximate retail value: $350)

This custom prize pack from Yorkville Village, the city’s luxury shopping district, offers an assortment of must-have items.



Day 2: a watch blending classic and modern style (approximate retail value: $475)

Those with a passion for design and an eye for ingenuity will be pleased to add the new Tissot PRX watch to their collection. Sized exactly as the 1978 original, this new model nods to the design excellence of yesteryear.



Day 3: a Gusto gift card (approximate retail value: $325)

Eat at some of the city’s top spots with a $250 Gusto 54 gift card that can be redeemed at Trattoria Nervosa, Gusto 101, Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen, Gusto 501, Café ZUZU and Azhar Kitchen and Bar. Not in the mood for a night out? Redeem your gift online to receive takeout or frozen meals to go.



Day 4: four VIP tickets to the Doggos’ Howliday Market (approximate retail value: $150)

Howliday Market is Canada’s biggest indoor dog-centric event, and it’s happening December 10 and 11, presented by our friends at Doggos. Treat your crew to VIP access, including entrance to the Disco Christmas lounge and complimentary gifts.



Day 5: Caudalie’s luxury spa treatment and curated collection (approximate retail value: $700)

The holidays should be a time for self-care. Get an hour-long luxury Caudalie Premier Cru Facial on the house, along with the entire Premier Cru collection to take home post-treatment.



Day 6: a staycation at the Drake Hotel’s rooftop suite (approximate retail value: $3,000)



This prized suite at the Drake is designed with a fresh eye for curated furniture and thoughtful attention to detail. Relish in luxury with a one-night stay. In addition to a private terrace overlooking the cityscape and two bedrooms with their own private baths, the spacious primary bedroom features an adjoining walk-in closet and ensuite with a soaker tub, glass-encased shower and double vanity.



Day 7: a cocktail bundle by Runner (approximate retail value: $250)



’Tis the season to get mixin’! This whiskey cocktail bundle is based on a traditional champagne cocktail—swapping the cognac with Chivas XV to make this an extra-special holiday sip. The best part: Runner delivers it straight to your front door.



Day 8: an ass-kicking cold-and-flu supplement (approximate retail value: $345)

Take home AOR’s groundbreaking MyBlueprint Kit, a DNA-based Nutrition and Lifestyle Report that helps identify your unique genetic variations and specialize your health care needs. Additionally, the giveaway prize will also include AOR’s Cold and Flu Supplement with proven mineral support for complete and effective cold and flu relief.



Day 9: Karine Joncas’s body care bundle (approximate retail value: $270)



Inspired by body treatments and routines found in medi-spas, these products are effective at treating visible concerns over your entire body. This bundle includes KJ’s Youth Essence Sea Bath, Body Peeling with Citrus, 5-in-1 Body Cream, Dermo-Lift Eye Patches, and more!



Day 10: favourites from Greenhouse Juice (approximate retail value: $250)



Greenhouse’s organic boosters are pocket-sized plant-based power-ups, bringing you a concentrated dose of functional plant ingredients to boost your routine. Get a taste of the Fiery Ginger, Pick-Me-Up Booster, Farma-C+, and more!



Day 11: a sushi-making class (approximate retail value: $265)

Sushi Making 101 is Roll This Way Sushi’s introductory class, where you’ll make new friends, learn some new skills and taste your way through an evening of fun. You’ll even get to sip on some wine or sake while you enjoy your homemade meal.



Day 12: coconut wax candles (approximate retail value: $250)

Enjoy an array of natural aromatherapy notes to layer up and light as you wish! From Fenwick Candles’ Element Collection, enjoy floral, citrus and woody intrinsic scents to inspire your space. Plus, a few Organic Linen Bento bags to help you gift wrap a candle for a loved one.