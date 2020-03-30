TL Insider is going virtual and bringing the city to you. Here’s what members can look forward to in April

TL Insider is going virtual and bringing the city to you. Here’s what members can look forward to in April

Thank you so much for supporting TL Insider. It’s an incredibly challenging time for everyone right now and we want to make things easier for you, our valued TL Insider members. For the next little while, we are going to bring the TL Insider experience to you—virtually. Think: dedicated Slack channels, home delivery, weekly recipes from our favourite chefs and virtual hangouts, as well as TL MasterClasses—all while you #stayhome. During this difficult time, we want you to know that TL Insider is there for you. And we want you to be able to still enjoy this amazing city that we all love.

Booze delivery to your door

As part of our Virtual TL Insider program, we have expand the offerings available through our TL x Runner Storefront powered by Rush. This means snacks (healthy ones and not-so-healthy ones), many beverages (boozy and booze-free), pet necessities, pantry products, basic baby products, home essentials and more, all delivered in less than 24 hours. And if it’s alcohol you’re after, well we can get that you the same day you place your order.



Mark McEwan’s home cooking—in your home

McEwan Fine Foods wants to share its delivery options with you, so you can enjoy McEwan’s delicious, pre-packaged meals, fresh produce and grocery essentials without leaving your home. Email orders@mcewancatering.com to place your order. Don’t feel like cooking? Check out all of the comforting prepared meals at mcewancatering.com. And until April 30, receive 15% off all online food orders using the discount code TOLIFE2020.



Get cooking with Toronto’s top chefs

Some of Toronto’s top chefs will be sending all Insiders their own favourite recipes so you can make the same dishes in the comfort of your home. Stay tuned for emails with recipes from Julian Iliopolous, Zach Kolomeir, Daniel Hadida, David Lee, Lauren Mozer and Ivana Raca.



Be full of beans for less

Pilot Coffee Roasters is offering all TL Insiders 60 per-cent off their first order of a six-month subscription of ethically sourced and locally roasted beans.



In Conversation with Satish Kanwar

Join Shopify’s GM and VP of Product, Satish Kanwar, for a Google Hangout on April 8 as he discusses what challenges the e-commerce platform is facing today with the current pandemic? Kanwar will also discuss his journey from office worker to entrepreneur to his current position, and provide advice for members who want to follow his path to success. Save the date, but stay tuned for more information.



A virtual cooking class

Lauren Mozer from elle cuisine will be hosting a virtual cooking class using ingredients that will be delivered to your home. All you have to do is open the box and follow along.

Experience Virtual TL Insider today for the very special rate of only $75 a year. Sign up here using promo code TLVIRTUAL.