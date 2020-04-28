Just some of the virtual events TL Insiders can look forward to in May

Thank you so much for continuing to support TL Insider. We hope you’ve been enjoying all of the new virtual events and experiences while you #stayhome. In April, members received recipes from Toronto’s top chefs, enjoyed deals on coffee subscriptions and grocery delivery, joined in on some interesting and interactive webinars and even took part in an online cooking class. During this difficult time, we want you to know that TL Insider is there for you. And we want you to be able to still enjoy this amazing city that we all love. Here are just some of the events members can look forward to in May.

Give your brain a break

Our brand-new professional development series TL.talent offers interactive online workshops led by Toronto’s leading executives. On May 4, health expert and author Dr. Greg Wells will teach you how to give your brain what it needs for recovery, learning, strategic thinking, focused execution, creativity and peak performance, based on his best-selling book Rest, Refocus, Recharge. Free for members.



In Conversation with Jim Estill

Join TL Insider on May 5 for an interactive evening with Danby CEO and philanthropist Jim Estill, who has helped to settle more than 89 refugee families. Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford will speak with Estill about his career evolution, how he received the Order of Canada for his work with Syrian refugees, and Danby’s pivot to manufacturing ventilators. Free for members.



A fireside chat with Harley Finkelstein

On May 7, join Shopify COO Harley Finkelstein and his wife, Lindsay Taub, for a virtual fireside chat. The successful duo will talk about their community-first philosophy and how to make Ottawa a better place. (Yes, Ottawa! This event is co-hosted with our sister magazine Ottawa.) In addition, they’ll talk about the challenges faced by the Canadian entrepreneurial community during the pandemic and how some of their favourite businesses are rising to meet them.



A virtual coffee class

Missing your favourite café and sick of your mediocre morning joe? Up your home-brewing game with Pilot Coffee. On May 8, join National Barista Competition alum Nat Fried for an interactive online webinar that will cover everything you need to know—from the significance of direct-trade to how to perfect your pour-over. Free for members.



Become a (semi-)professional podcaster

Our second interactive TL.talent online workshop takes place on May 11. Host Fatima Zaidi, CEO of Quill, will teach you how to launch a podcast (and on a limited budget!) from the comfort of your own home. What will yours be about? Free for members.



A cocktail-making masterclass with Paul Feig

On May 12, join your fellow TL Insiders for a dynamic cocktail masterclass led by Paul Feig, the award-winning director behind Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters and The Office. Paul will be mixing up some drinks using Artingstall’s, his new brand of gin. Buy a bottle at the LCBO or on Runner and follow along at home. Free for members.

