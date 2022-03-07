Jump back into IRL events With TL Insider this March

Jump back into IRL events With TL Insider this March

With spring in sight, it’s time to get out; eat, drink and be merry! TL Insider is bringing back IRL events for the month of March, with an exceptional lineup of programming for members to be a part of. Get set for evenings of top-tier cuisine, spirited masterclasses and exclusive access to the city’s best in retail, tech and more. There will still be some virtual events to enjoy from the comfort of your home, but for those ready for an in-person reunion, we’ll see you soon!

An exclusive tasting menu at Azhar

Foodies, this one’s for you. Join newly appointed chef Julian Iliopoulos on March 22 for a specialty tasting menu at Azhar Kitchen and Bar. The ultra-cozy space on Ossington Ave will host TL Insiders for a multi-course meal of soulful Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East–inspired dishes.



Craft beer night at Big Rock Brewery

On March 23, Insiders will experience some of the city’s best beer and pub grub courtesy of chef Ryan Lister. Scotch eggs, chicken wings and cottage pie are on the menu for meat lovers, while vegetarians can dig into 12-veggie chilli, mushroom mac and cheese, and a colourful array of seasonal salads.



Raise a glass to National Cocktail Day

Ahma, Parkdale’s new favourite event space, will be hosting TL Insider on March 24 for a ’90s-inspired cocktail masterclass. Ahma’s owner—and bartender-in-residence—Evelyn Chick will be breaking down the do’s and don’t of the espresso martini and cosmopolitan for this throwback evening celebrating the best decade ever.



Self-care and shopping in Yorkville

Visit the Caudalie Hazelton House with TL Insider on March 29 for a relaxing evening of shopping and spa services. The team of the luxurious oasis and boutique will be passing wine and cheese while guests immerse themselves in the product discovery and sampling areas, or take advantage of the personalised skincare analysis with first-class diagnostic tools.



A Fireside Chat on screen culture with TikTok Canada

On March 30, Joshua Bloom, GM of Global Business Solutions at TikTok Canada, will be sharing with TL Insider his hot takes on what happens when more life happens online than in real life? Feel like you’ve been living in your phone? Join us for this important discussion on March 30.

To access these experiences and more, become a TL Insider this month.