Experience a world of theatrical excellence with TL Insider and Soulpepper Theatre Company

Theatre lovers rejoice! A world of performance is available from the comfort of your home. In partnership with Soulpepper Theatre Company, TL Insiders have the chance to virtually globetrot with Around the World in 80 Plays. At 25% off for members, the purchase of an ‘Around the World Passport’ gets you access to eight premiering audio dramas, including works from Russia, India, Argentina, Jamaica, Iran, Nigeria, Italy and Canada. Make the most of your passport by taking advantage of accompanying offers and curated events by TL Insider. From a metatheatrical masterpiece by Luigi Pirandello to a Russian Vodka Masterclass with Evelyn Chick, here is a closer look at the programming and performances members can look forward to.

Canada

Celebrate the premiere of Margo Kane’s Moonlodge, an inspiring story of self-determination and colonial tragedies, with a Frybread Masterclass on April 20. Led by Chef Joseph Shawana, the class will reflect a unique food philosophy rooted in his Indigenous heritage.

Argentina

Griselda Gambaro, one of the most important playwrights in Latin America, presents The Walls, adapted by Marguerite Feitlowitz, on April 28. Pair the show with the delicacies of Tanto’s new empanada shop, Super Empanada, with 20% off for TL Insiders.

Italy

Find humour in the absurd with Edward Storr’s adaptation of Six Characters in Search of an Author on May 5. Raise a glass to this masterpiece with free delivery of a bottle of Folonari Valpolicella Classico DOC through the TL x Runner Storefront.

Russia

Join Evelyn Chick for a virtual masterclass on May 12, where she’ll be preparing three Russian cocktails to anticipate the premiere of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull, adapted by Simon Stephens.

India

One of India’s most popular plays of the 20th century, Girish Karnad’s Hayavadana, premieres in association with Why Not Theatre on May 19. Celebrate with 25% off Indian cuisine products through TL Insider Chef’s Pantry, including vibrant spices and ready-to-eat meals curated by Door2Door Fresh.

Iran

Premiering May 26, the beloved work of Persian poet Farid al-Din Attar comes to life in Parliament of Birds, adapted by Guillermo Verdecchia. To honour the rich cuisine of Iran, join Armita Hosseini for a virtual cooking class before the show, where she’ll be preparing Mahiye shekam-por ba gerdoo-anar/zereshk (pomegranate, walnut, and barberry stuffed fish) and a Sabzi Khordan Salad (Persian herbed salad).

Jamaica

Written and performed by d’bi.young anitafrika, She Mami Wata & The Pxssywitch Hunt tells a complex story of four friends and their entangled lives in Jamaica. Premiering June 2, members can savour this must-see spectacular with a TL Insider exclusive offer at one of the city’s most esteemed Jamaican restaurants, Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen.

Nigeria

In partnership with the Stratford Festival, Wole Soyinka’s Nobel prize–winning Death and the King’s Horseman premieres on June 9. Exclusive to TL Insiders, Afrobeat Kitchen will be preparing a prix fixe special for the event. Members can anticipate Party Jollof Rice with lemongrass and smoked crayfish, fried plantains, sweet potato cookies and more!

Enjoy 10% off every purchase of an Around The World Passport (regularly $80). Book your passport here and join us for this exciting journey departing April 21! *Audiences enjoy unlimited access to all eight audio dramas from their premiere date until June 30, 2021.

To access all TL Insider offers and curated events, and for 25% off every purchase of an ‘Around The World Passport’, become a TL Insider today for the special rate of $50 (regularly $95) here.