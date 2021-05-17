Bayview Village’s Design Delish is a must for all foodies

Presentation is key in pulling all five senses into a dining experience. From the mental snapshots we take of our favourite dishes to the actual snapshots we share on social media, the right presentation can transform a delicious meal into a feast for the eyes. If you’ve ever wondered how some of Toronto’s top restaurants get their dishes to appear as impressive as they taste, you’re not alone.

In partnership with Bayview Village, Toronto Life Insider invites you to Design Delish, a four-part series of food styling sessions taking place throughout June. Leading the virtual events will be Eshun Mott, a Toronto-based food stylist and recipe developer; Christine Hanlon, a décor and prop stylist; and Dan Robb, a professional food photographer. They will teach members how to cook and style some of the most popular dishes from Bayview Village restaurants, and share some tips on how to capture food in the best light. Each purchase of a workshop pass includes a food styling box (available for curbside pick-up or delivery) with all ingredients and essential tools you’ll need to ensure success in turning your meal kit into a masterpiece. Here’s a closer look at what each of these exciting sessions will bring.

Mix and match with Tabulè Middle Eastern Cuisine

Celebrating one of the city’s most beloved dining destinations, join TL Insider on Tuesday, June 1 for a masterclass on harmonizing your food spread with Tabulè Middle Eastern Cuisine. Including falafel, pita and some of the restaurant’s most delicious sides, members will learn to perfect a variety of plating techniques and pick up some foolproof pairing tips.

Perfecting pasta with Parcheggio Ristorante

Prepare yourself for a superb supper on Thursday, June 3, with a fresh tagliatelle masterclass paired with Nonna’s famous meatballs. Bringing the kitchen to the dining table, members will have the chance to shape, cook and garnish this popular dish from Parcheggio Ristorante, with some added insight on incorporating light into your food photography.

The details of delicacy with Goa Indian Farm Kitchen

Members will be styling creamy butter chicken with saffron eggplant on Tuesday, June 8, during an exclusive masterclass featuring Goa Indian Farm Kitchen. The focus will be on the often-overlooked details as members learn to slow cook meat and sauce carefully, make dipped and fried foods without compromising appearance, and soften the presentation of a spread of food through the usage of florals and linens.

Save room for dessert with Bloomer’s

A destination for some of the city’s best vegan baked goods, Bloomer’s will be setting the scene for members on Thursday, June 10. This session will guide attendees through icing techniques for the perfect cupcakes with all the fixings. Celebrate spring and learn to style with colour for every occasion. Plus, there’s a special walk-through on adding life into your photographs so they are social media ready.

