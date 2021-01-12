How membership fits into this member’s New Year’s resolution: A Q&A with TL Insider Pete Poon

We caught up with long-time TL Insider Pete Poon about his experience with the membership, the digital shift and what he’s looking forward to this year.



Do you have any New Year’s resolutions for 2021?



My goal is to rally in support of local business—especially BIPOC-owned businesses—in Toronto. I think it’s important to remember that our local shops and services still need our support in the new year.

Why did you join TL Insider?

I’m a huge foodie—I operate a small side hustle importing wine, which has turned into a wine club with friends. I was really attracted to the hospitality side of TL Insider, seeing as many of the events bring people together. I must have been to at least 20 in-person events prior to the pandemic, before picking up again with the virtual programming.



What’s the virtual pivot been like for you?



As head of digital product management and innovation at BMO, I’ve witnessed a broad digital shift in my work. Similar to the shift toward digital banking, there’s been a pivot to the digital in everyday life. From grocery shopping to staying fit, it’s completely changed things.



Toronto Life has given me the opportunity to engage socially this way through TL Insider’s virtual events. I’ve been able to experience the fabric of the city while still being socially responsible and physically distant.

Which virtual events have you enjoyed most?

One of the first events I attended was a cocktail-making masterclass with Paul Feig—that was really fun. I’ve participated in a couple of similar classes led by Evelyn Chick, which were also amazing.



What have you discovered through your membership?

It’s brought me much closer to the medical community through the Serving Knowledge Supper Club with University Health Network. I’m a donor to the Toronto Western and General Hospital Foundation, and I’ve been educated through this membership on where my donations are going and how they’ve impacted the city. Doing it over drinks at a restaurant like Xango, or from the comfort of my home in a virtual event, makes the opportunity that much better.



What are you most looking forward to as a member in 2021?



TL Insider has been a fantastic place to make friends, enjoy a meal or a show, and engage in really great conversation. It’s a space to socialize, which is a part of what I’m looking forward to in my membership this year, in the same ways we’ve seen that social aspect withstand this pandemic through virtual events and the summer pop-ups. TL Insider is also going to help with my New Year’s resolution—my membership often brings me closer to businesses and events that keep me supporting local.

