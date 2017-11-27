WVRST is opening a second beer hall in Union Station

Trips through Union Station are about to get a whole lot better—or beerier, at least. That’s because WVRST, King West’s popular biergarten, has announced that they’re opening their second location in the transit hub next August, bringing with it an abundance of craft brews and an all-sausage menu.

More on Union Station

Once home to a sad collection of eateries—Cinnabon, Dairy Queen, one of the last surviving locations of Mmmuffins, a pretty bleak bodega and, for those who remember, Commuter’s Lounge—the building’s roster of soon-to-open spots includes Union Chicken, Burger’s Priest, the popular Jamaican joint Roywoods, a third outpost of Forno Cultura, Paramount Fine Foods and Amano, a pasta bar from the Union Chicken people. Uncle Tetsu and Pilot Coffee are already there (as are holdovers, McD’s and Tim’s.) And while New York’s Grand Central still has an oyster bar over us, Union Station’s multi-million-dollar, many-years-long renovation is definitely improving its culinary landscape. After all, a Tamworth pork sausage and a double dry-hopped IPA is a far cry from a glass of watery Bud and some smuggled street meat (though, to be honest, we’ll miss the cinnamon buns).