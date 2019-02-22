The LCBO’s best sparkling wines

Bubblies that will fizz up any festivity

Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Brut Rosé

$99.95 | Champagne, France | 93 Points

One of the world’s best pink bubblies pours deep salmon pink. It has a rich, exotic nose of strawberry-rhubarb jam, orange peel and toasty spice. It is medium weight, crisp and so well balanced with perfect acidity and minerality. Outstanding depth. Vintages 158550



Louis Roederer Brut Premier

$74.95 | Champagne, France | 93 Points

This is a classic mature lemon-gold champagne with intense aromas of hazelnut, baked bread, dried apple and honey-marzipan. It has power and intensity—very dry with firm mineral acidity. Solid and so focused. Vintages 268771



Pol Roger Brut Réserve

$67.90 | Champagne, France | 92 Points

This is a softer, richer style of champagne with rich fruit and toasty, brûlée and nutty notes. It is somehow more voluminous than many champagnes, with ample finesse and riveting acidity. Excellent length. LCBO 217158



Taittinger Brut Réserve Champagne

$62.35 | Champagne, France | 91 Points

This a more restrained, elegant yet complete style. Expect reserved, complex nutty, dried apple fruit and garlicky aromas. It’s medium weight with precise acidity and minerality set within a creamy texture. The length is excellent. LCBO 365312



Tarlant Brut Réserve

$45.25 | Champagne, France | 91 Points

This mid-weight, quite-fine bubbly has lifted and complex aromas of baked apple, toast, hazelnut, brioche and earthiness. It’s dry and tart-edged with impressive presence and excellent length. Quite lemony with nutty bitterness on the finish. LCBO 325167



Cave Spring Blanc De Blancs Brut

$27.95 | Niagara Escarpment | 90 Points

This is a light, brisk, balanced chardonnay-based sparkler with generous apple, hazelnut and minerality. Very good value compared to other blanc de blancs champagnes. Vintages 213983



Henry of Pelham Cuvée Catharine Rosé Brut

$32.95 | Niagara Peninsula | 90 Points

This deep-pink, traditional-method pinot noir–based rosé was aged 30 months. It shows a fairly rich nose of raspberry Danish, some nuttiness and toast. It’s mid-weight, firm and very faintly sweet, with bracing acidity and effervescence. Nicely balanced. LCBO 217505



Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Réserve

$49.95 | Champagne, France | 90 Points

This wine spent three years aging on its lees, thus showing lemon-gold colour, a generous nose of pear and apple, and with mild vanilla, earthy and yeasty notes. It’s medium-bodied with creamy mousse, a touch of sweetness and very good flavour depth. LCBO 537605

Trius Brut

$29.95 | Niagara Peninsula | 90 Points

This Niagara traditional-method sparkler has an easygoing ambiance with typical apple, creamy, lemony and toasty flavours. A bit fuller and fruitier than many others, it’s well balanced and amiable with very good length. LCBO 284539



Paul Delane Crémant De Bourgogne Réserve

$20.65 | Burgundy, France | 89 Points

Crémant de Bourgogne is a traditionally made bubbly based on pinot noir and chardonnay, but this edition also includes aligoté and gamay. It has a piquant, mature nose of hazelnut, apple, straw, mushroom and vague toasty character. It’s slender, taut and grippy. LCBO 214981



Villa Conchi Brut Selección

$17.45 | Penedès, Spain | 89 Points

Great value in a fresh, fruit-driven cava featuring subtle apple, green olive, hay and light brioche. There is some chardonnay among the Spanish varieties. It’s light, clean and bright, with brisk acidity and minerality. LCBO 577148



Chateau De Montguéret Crémant De Loire Brut

$19.95 | Loire Valley, France | 88 Points

This slim, chenin blanc–based sparkler from the central Loire shows a touch of flint with green pear, lemon and hay. It’s light, very lively, green-apple tart, dry and zesty with lively mousse. Ultra refreshing. LCBO 217760



Segura Viudas Brut Reserva

$15.95 | Penedès, Spain | 88 Points

This traditional cava shows intriguing olive bread, almond, green pear and lime aromas. It’s mid-weight, firm and lively, with slightly fizzy bubbles, some softness and stony, almost salty minerality. LCBO 216960



Bottega 2017 Prosecco Vino Dei Poeti

$14.50 | Veneto, Italy | 87 Points

Vintage-dating prosecco helps guarantee you are getting freshness, which is key to the huge popularity of this tank-method sparkling wine. This light fizz shows green peach-pear fruit and lemon. It’s clean and bright with good length. LCBO 897702