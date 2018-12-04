Here’s what’s in January’s Toronto Life Wine Club box

In January’s Toronto Life Wine Club delivery, you’ll find a trio of bottles for your holiday feasting and festivity requirements: there’s a succulent merlot and an elegant pinot to go with dinner, and a gorgeous pink sparkler to add the requisite pre-party pop. Hurry: orders must be placed by Dec. 13.

Leaning Post Merlot 2016

Retail $42 | Winona

Leaning Post’s wines are getting global attention, and you’ll understand why when you taste the concentrated raspberry jam, plum, tobacco, soft leather and herbs. The perfect match for holiday roasts—you will be loath to share a merlot this good.

Tawse Spark Rosé 2016

Retail $29.95 | Vineland

A dash of pink amps up any holiday festivity. From the biodynamic Tawse winery, this pinot noir sparkler delivers a fine mousse, red berries, almonds and a long, beautiful finish. Pair with oysters, ceviche, charcuterie, salmon tartare or goat cheese.

The Farm Pinot Noir 2016

Retail $22 | Jordan

In-the-know sommeliers go crazy for this small-batch wine coming from arguably the finest pinot noir vineyard in Niagara, located just outside Jordan. It’s elegant and full of cherry, cranberry and fresh herbs.