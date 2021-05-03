Where to get takeout chili chicken, slow-smoked brisket, curry goat and veal sandwiches in Woodbridge

Woodbridge is best known as a hub for great Italian food, but there’s more to the Vaughan suburb than just pizza and pasta. A 40-minute drive north of downtown Toronto reveals everything from Hakka cuisine to low-and-slow barbecue. Here are 10 of our favourites for takeout and delivery.

Memphis BBQ

Owner and pitmaster Aran Sidhu prides himself on his low-and-slow Southern barbecue: beef brisket sandwiches, pork ribs, juicy smoked wings and more. Have it all with the Elvis Platter combo, which includes ribs, wings, pulled pork and all the requisite fixins. 8074 Islington Ave., 905-265-9003, bigbonebbq.ca

Ciao Roma

The pro move at this Woodbridge pizza al taglio specialist—where the slabs of pizza are cut to order and sold by weight, like they do in Rome—is to buy a bunch of different slices to go. There are no bad options. #12A-28 Roytec Rd., 905-264-2121, crpizza.ca

Desserts Plus Ristorante Pizzeria

This wood-fired pizza joint specializes in heaping portions of Italian fare and has been a beloved fixture in the area for nearly 30 years. Regulars vouch for the cozze marinara (steamed mussels in red sauce), the creamy seafood risotto and the grilled meat platter loaded with lamb chops, chicken, sausage and veal. And pizzas are plentiful, of course, with more 20 to choose from. Favourites include the Alla Teresa (focaccia pizza topped with arugula, salmon, capers and onions) and the Antonella (white pizza with arugula, prosciutto and shaved parmesan). 8611 Weston Rd., 905-856-5194, dessertsplusristorante.com

California Sandwiches

For satisfying sandwiches bigger than a toddler’s head, look no further than this lunch counter helmed by the Bertucci family. The star of their menu is undoubtedly the veal sandwich, a breaded and fried cutlet slathered in tomato sauce, and topped with provolone and sweet peppers. If you can’t decide, they offer mini versions of their most popular creations (veal, steak, chicken, veggie) so you can try more than one. SmartCentres Woodbridge, 200 Windflower Gate, 905-856-7779, eatcalifornia.ca

Tropical Island Caribbean Restaurant

The dishes at this casual counter are made from family recipes, passed down and perfected by chef-owner Beverly-Ann Adekunte. Her staples include curry goat swaddled in tender roti, as well as homey ackee and saltfish. Pre-order specials include fiery jerk pork (Thursday to Saturday) and tender stewed beef (Tuesdays only). #2-5731 Highway 7, 905-850-2211, tropicalislandcaribbeanrestaurant.ca

Punjaabi Sweets and Restaurant

Primarily a buffet restaurant in the Before Times, this popular Punjabi restaurant now offers delivery and takeout. They play all the hits here: butter chicken, crispy vegetable pakoras, malai kofta and spicy rara gosht (lamb in garlic and ginger gravy). The extensive menu also features value meals, kid-friendly dishes and signature cocktails. 150 Windflower Gate, 905-265-2292, punjaabi.ca

Pho Mama Restaurant

Chef Hoang Loi’s menu spans an impressive 14 pages, not to mention special order-ahead seafood dishes including salt-and-pepper red crab and crab hot pot. Otherwise, you can’t go wrong with the traditional beef rice noodle soup or the steamed broken rice with grilled pork. 4555 Highway 7, 905-856-3866, phomama.ca/woodbridge/

Ginza Sushi Restaurant

This (previously) all-you-can-eat sushi spot is currently offering an a la carte menu for takeout and delivery. The expansive menu lists classic sushi and sashimi, yakitori, poke bowls, bento boxes, party trays, lunch specials and set dinners. The most popular items include deep-fried soft shell crab, the Hiro Roll (deep-fried lobster with avocado, seaweed salad, crab, cucumber, roe and house special sauce) and the Ginza Special bento box (a mix of rolls, yakitori, chicken teriyaki and striploin steak). 8401 Weston Rd., 905-850-0032, ginzavaughan.com

Hakka Urban Bistro

Known by locals as HUB, this family-run spot deals primarily in Hakka staples like chili chicken and Manchurian beef, and also serves dishes like super-spicy Szechuan chow mein. Bonus: takeout lunch specials go for $12 or less. 8280 Hwy 27, 905-856-2422, hakkaurbanbistro.com

La Empanada Cafe

This sunny little spot serves up homestyle Argentinian cooking. The family run cafe is well-known for its golden-brown empanadas filled with beef, chicken or spinach and ricotta, and its sweets, like crispy churros and alfajores rolled in shredded coconuts. The Argentinian BBQ platter for two comes with costilla (ribs), veal skirt steak, blood sausages, Argentine sausage, chicken and house-made chimichurri sauce. And those sweets we mentioned? Their silky-rich flan drizzled with dulce de leche is the stuff of dreams. #16-4000 Steeles Ave. W., 905-605-1810, facebook.com/laempanadacafe