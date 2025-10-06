Where the Chicken Cartel’s Donnie Gomes eats in Mississauga

Chef Donnie Gomes frequently goes viral for the inventive sandwiches he makes at the Chicken Cartel, which he opened in 2021 inside a converted shipping container on the grounds of an Oakville coin-operated car wash. It became so popular that he opened a second location in Etobicoke (this one in a former coin laundromat).

“I’m all about eating with your eyes first, then amping up the flavour profiles,” says Gomes. His culinary inspiration stems from his travels around the world and 20-plus years in the industry (some of which was spent cooking for a royal family in the Middle East). When Gomes isn’t devising over-the-top fried-chicken sandwiches or launching limited-edition menu items, he ventures west, to the city where he spent much of his teenage years. Here’s what Gomes orders at some of his favourite spots in Mississauga.

Brasas Portuguese Chicken

2385 Burnhamthorpe Rd. W., brasasgrill.ca

“This family-run spot has been owned and operated by Antoinette DaCosta and her son, Juliano, for over 20 years. Hands down, it’s the best spot for Portuguese chicken. I just love the no-frills aspect of it all. There’s counter seating, but people mostly grab food to take back home to their families. They’ve always been known for their affordable meal deals and large portions.”

Go-to dish #1: A combo meal (half a chicken with potatoes and grilled vegetables)

“Their chicken is obviously their bestseller—they go through at least 600 birds a day. It’s a butterflied rotisserie chicken that’s been seasoned with salt, white pepper, paprika, and garlic and onion powders. They cook it on the rotating spit for 30 to 40 minutes. The chicken is juicy, and the meat is sweet with this slight char to it. The potatoes are deep-fried and then tossed in butter—they’re decadent.”

Go-to dish #2: A half-rack of ribs

“The fall-off-the-bone ribs are kettle-cooked for three hours, then thrown on the grill. The best move is to add their house piri-piri sauce to it. The mild and hot options are great counterpoints to the sweet sauce on the ribs. Their sauces are so popular that they go through a minimum of 50 litres each day.”

Saravanaa Bhavan

4559 Hurontario St., unit 12B, saravanabhavan.ca

“I used to come here regularly with my family when we lived nearby. This location has been here for over 25 years, but about four months ago, they completely renovated the space. It’s quite a transformation. They’re best known for South Indian cuisine, with a focus on vegetarian dishes.”

Go-to dish #1: Onion rava masala dosa (cream of semolina and a rice crêpe sprinkled with onion and stuffed with mashed potato)

“The best way to tackle this is to fold it like an envelope, then cut into it. I love how the crêpe has this lacy quality. And, man, this hits home—it’s what I grew up eating. I like mixing and matching bites with the different sauces, which are all coconut based. The red is made with tomato, the white is pure coconut and the green has cilantro.”

Go-to dish #2: Saravanaa special meal

“This is very much a sociable choose-your-own-adventure style of eating that you do with your hands. My favourite of all the items is the sambar, which is savoury with lentils, mixed vegetables and mustard seed. Also the creamy and spicy vegetable koorhma, which is cashew-based with an assortment of vegetables.”

Go-to dish #3: Channa bhatura

“This dish is a showstopper that’s fun to eat. It’s like the texture of roti, but here it’s deep-fried, so that’s how it puffs up. It’s savoury, wafer-thin and crispy. It’s extra fun to tear into it and dip pieces in the cashew-based gravy. It’s a very pleasing tactile experience.”

BarBQ Tonite

35 Dundas St. W., barbqtonite.com

“This is a very popular spot for Pakistani and Indian cuisine. They’re particularly skilled with tandoor cooking. Tandoor ovens are screaming hot, so they require the proper know-how to use and maintain.”

Go-to dish #1: Lahori fish

“This makes for a great appetizer. It’s white fish that’s been marinated, battered and deep-fried. You see this ring of pink around the fish? That’s how you know it’s been sitting in a nice marinade for a few days. The fish is flaky, and the exterior is salty and savoury with notes of turmeric, coriander, masala and chili powder.

Go-to dish 2: Seekh kebab (beef)

“Another childhood staple of mine. Think of it like burger meat, but leaner and cooked on a skewer. The way I like to eat this is to use the naan like a taco shell, then add the griddled onions, raita and cilantro sauce. In my opinion, this is the best kebab in the city.”

Go-to dish #3: Magahz (cow brain)

“I absolutely love this dish, but it’s not for the faint of heart. Others might find it too spicy, but I think it’s just right. It’s minced and then sautéed with cilantro and onions. I love to slather it on naan.”