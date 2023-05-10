Food & Drink

What’s on the menu at Trinity Market, a new wine bar, snack counter, pizza parlour and bottle shop right next to Bellwoods

By | Photography By Joshua Best |  

Trinity Market

Name: Trinity Market
Contact: 768 Queen St. W, unit A, trinitymarket.ca, @trinitymarketto
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Owners: Matt Pettit, Javier Castillo and Milosz Malycha
Chef: Matt Pettit
Accessibility: Fully accessible
 
Equal parts wine bar, bottle shop, snack counter and commissary, Trinity Market sells provisions from some of Toronto’s most notable purveyors in its compact 500-square-foot room. This is the physical manifestation of a Toronto’s greatest hits album: you can drop in for some fresh-squeezed OJ and a Blackbird baguette in the morning, grab a slice of Noce pizza in the afternoon, then finish off the day with a Cheese Boutique charcuterie plate and a glass of organic Syrah rosé.

Trinity is a streamlined amalgam of the local businesses it represents, built on the back of its team’s industry connections. Pettit and company are hospitality vets, but he and Malycha are also co-owners of Spirit Wares, a line of gorgeous dinnerware used by restaurants all over North America. The market also happens to be its flagship retail location. As the menu notes, if you love the plate you ate on, you can take it (or a clean one just like it) home.

Trinity Market
Castillo (left) and Pettit

Initially, the team conceived of Trinity Market as a pizza spot, conveniently located steps from Spirit Wares’ office. But, after the logistics of installing a pizza oven in such a small space proved insurmountable, they changed course. “We were like, Why are we trying to push a rock uphill? Let’s be smart about this,” says Pettit. “We’re fortunate enough to have strong restaurant connections. So we decided to bring in amazing food and use our space, our team and our plates to tell the stories of our suppliers. Trinity Market is about community.”

The food

There’s not much actual cooking going on here. Instead, everything is finished and plated in a tiny prep area behind the counter—complete with two handy combination ovens, thanks to which your Noce pizza slices will arrive piping hot. Offerings rotate regularly based on what’s fresh or in season from Trinity’s partners—Blackbird, Gaucho Pie Co. and Primrose Bagel were part of a recent week’s lineup. Suppliers deliver their goods multiple times a day, so everything is as fresh as if you were to go straight to the source. The selection generally consists of breakfast options, snacks and baked goods—pizza is the heftiest item on the menu—but between all the nibbles, it’s possible to cobble together a nice spread.

Trinity Market
Blackbird loaves and baguettes to go

 

Butter tarts and chocolate chip cookies ($3.50) from Bad Attitude, a vegan bakery on Dundas West. These delectable treats are every bit as good as their dairy-laden counterparts

 

This traditional Argentinian-style empanada from Gaucho’s Empanadas is filled with grass-fed beef, olive and egg. It comes with—scout’s honour—one of the best chimichurris ever. $6

 

A selection of cheeses from the inimitable Cheese Boutique. Clockwise from the bottom right, we have a Quebec Cashel blue, whipped burrata, 10-year-aged cheddar and brie. Accompanying the cheese on this platter: plump dates, hot honey and a honeycomb segment from Rosewood Winery. $14

 

Trinity Market
Here’s a charcuterie plate, also from Cheese Boutique. Top to bottom: soppressata, CB’s house prosciutto and Genoa salami. And in the centre we have Kozlik’s triple-crunch mustard and a few cornichons. $13

 

Trinity Market
Pepperoni pizza from the nearby Noce pizzeria, designed specifically for sale at Trinity Market. The slice comes from a 10-by-10 pan pizza on a focaccia base—and, much to our delight, every piece is a corner, for maximum cheesy crunch. “I call this Italy meets Detroit,” says Pettit. $6.50 per slice, $25 for the whole pie and an extra $2 for some local Ontario burrata on top

 

Also from Noce, this is the Eat Ya Veggies. White sauce, zucchini, gorgonzola, hot honey and a drizzle of basil pesto make for a hefty, satisfying vegetarian slice. $6.50 per slice, $25 for the whole pie

 

Trinity Market

The drinks

In a rare turn for a bottle shop, every single one of Trinity’s 60 labels (and counting) of mostly low-intervention wine is available by the glass as well as to take home. And—this is a big bonus—you won’t have to guess what you’ll enjoy based on some impenetrable description, because the staff will let you sample pretty much anything you like. On weekends, the space hosts Sip School, a chill tasting session involving a trio of wines and snacks for $30. Besides wine, there’s an extensive liquor selection, a few local beers and ciders (including some zero-proof options), and a tight cocktail list. Try the Lillet spritz, a refreshing spin on the classic French aperitif.

Trinity Market
At virtually any French bar, you’ll likely find a smart-looking monsieur or mademoiselle sipping Lillet—a relatively low-ABV Bordeaux grape spirit—with soda or on the rocks. Trinity’s version pairs the aperitif with sparkling wine, tonic water and fresh rosemary for a delightful spritz that will rotate with the seasons. $14

 

Just a good old-fashioned old fashioned. $12

 

Trinity Market

The space

Between bottles, the dinnerware display, a food counter and a few rows of seating, Trinity Market somewhat magically makes 500 square feet feel airy and spacious. Large west-facing windows help, as do arcing, wall-hugging wine racks and touches of greenery. It’s a tiny spot with big vibes.

Trinity Market

Trinity Market

Trinity Market

Trinity Market

Topics: Matt Pettit Openings Trinity Bellwoods Trinity Market

 

