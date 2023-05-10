What’s on the menu at Trinity Market, a new wine bar, snack counter, pizza parlour and bottle shop right next to Bellwoods

Picnic mode: activated

Name: Trinity Market

Contact: 768 Queen St. W, unit A, trinitymarket.ca, @trinitymarketto

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Owners: Matt Pettit, Javier Castillo and Milosz Malycha

Chef: Matt Pettit

Accessibility: Fully accessible



Equal parts wine bar, bottle shop, snack counter and commissary, Trinity Market sells provisions from some of Toronto’s most notable purveyors in its compact 500-square-foot room. This is the physical manifestation of a Toronto’s greatest hits album: you can drop in for some fresh-squeezed OJ and a Blackbird baguette in the morning, grab a slice of Noce pizza in the afternoon, then finish off the day with a Cheese Boutique charcuterie plate and a glass of organic Syrah rosé.

Trinity is a streamlined amalgam of the local businesses it represents, built on the back of its team’s industry connections. Pettit and company are hospitality vets, but he and Malycha are also co-owners of Spirit Wares, a line of gorgeous dinnerware used by restaurants all over North America. The market also happens to be its flagship retail location. As the menu notes, if you love the plate you ate on, you can take it (or a clean one just like it) home.

Initially, the team conceived of Trinity Market as a pizza spot, conveniently located steps from Spirit Wares’ office. But, after the logistics of installing a pizza oven in such a small space proved insurmountable, they changed course. “We were like, Why are we trying to push a rock uphill? Let’s be smart about this,” says Pettit. “We’re fortunate enough to have strong restaurant connections. So we decided to bring in amazing food and use our space, our team and our plates to tell the stories of our suppliers. Trinity Market is about community.”

The food

There’s not much actual cooking going on here. Instead, everything is finished and plated in a tiny prep area behind the counter—complete with two handy combination ovens, thanks to which your Noce pizza slices will arrive piping hot. Offerings rotate regularly based on what’s fresh or in season from Trinity’s partners—Blackbird, Gaucho Pie Co. and Primrose Bagel were part of a recent week’s lineup. Suppliers deliver their goods multiple times a day, so everything is as fresh as if you were to go straight to the source. The selection generally consists of breakfast options, snacks and baked goods—pizza is the heftiest item on the menu—but between all the nibbles, it’s possible to cobble together a nice spread.

The drinks

In a rare turn for a bottle shop, every single one of Trinity’s 60 labels (and counting) of mostly low-intervention wine is available by the glass as well as to take home. And—this is a big bonus—you won’t have to guess what you’ll enjoy based on some impenetrable description, because the staff will let you sample pretty much anything you like. On weekends, the space hosts Sip School, a chill tasting session involving a trio of wines and snacks for $30. Besides wine, there’s an extensive liquor selection, a few local beers and ciders (including some zero-proof options), and a tight cocktail list. Try the Lillet spritz, a refreshing spin on the classic French aperitif.

The space

Between bottles, the dinnerware display, a food counter and a few rows of seating, Trinity Market somewhat magically makes 500 square feet feel airy and spacious. Large west-facing windows help, as do arcing, wall-hugging wine racks and touches of greenery. It’s a tiny spot with big vibes.