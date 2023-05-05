Food & Drink

What’s on the menu at CKB, a brand-new Italian-ish bistro on Roncesvalles

What’s on the menu at CKB, a brand-new Italian-ish bistro on Roncesvalles

After 20 years working in Italian kitchens, chef David Brace finally has his own

By | Photography By Ebti Nabag |  

By | Photography By Ebti Nabag |  

CKB

More New Restaurants

Name: CKB
Contact: 391 Roncesvalles Ave., 416-530-7507, ckbrestaurant.ca, @ckbrestaurant
Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles
Previously: Cider House
Chef-owner: David Brace (Five Doors North, Lolita’s Lust)
Accessibility: Not fully accessible
 
David Brace is not a Roncesvalles local. But, somehow, his new bistro on the west-end strip already feels like a neighbourhood fixture. Maybe it’s the creative, unfussy menu or the low-key romantic decor, but there’s something grounded about CKB, especially for a restaurant that’s been open for less than three months. It isn’t a trend-attuned spot likely to attract throngs of TikTok influencers—and that’s exactly what Brace hopes will give CKB longevity.

Chef-owner Brace, with his wife, Danielle
Chef-owner David Brace with his wife, Danielle

Brace spent two decades helming Italian kitchens before deciding to open his own spot. “I just wanted to have a good, bare-bones restaurant,” he says. “Solid food, wine and service—and reasonably affordable. But I didn’t want a static menu. Constantly adapting the food helps keep me engaged.” The menu rotates on the first of every month, and while there’s some focus on seasonality, it’s mostly determined by whatever Brace finds inspiring at the time.

The food

Given Brace’s culinary background, the menu mostly features Italian and Mediterranean influences. A fist-size arancina is stuffed with celery root and roasted garlic and served alongside a coriander-heavy celery root salad for two different but congruent takes on the vegetable. House-made tagliatelle subs puréed preserved lemon for water in the pasta dough, yielding a bouncy, daffodil-bright noodle with briny bites of lemon laced through butter sauce.

While Italian cuisine pulls its weight on Brace’s menus, it doesn’t own it. A fall-apart tender lamb shank, for instance, has a North African bent, with a distinct hint of cinnamon. It comes on a pile of colcannon, the Irish mashed-potato-and-cabbage staple, surrounded by its own braising liquid. It may sound discordant on paper, but on the plate, it works—and it’s the kind of magic trick Brace pulls off again and again.

CKB
Tender arugula and crunchy endive form the base of this salad. Brace cures salmon for a couple of days, cold-smokes it and sous-vides it for a hybrid of gravlax and hot-smoked salmon. Golden brown potato chips, walnuts and julienned apple add some crunch. On the side, there’s a swoosh of acidulated cream (a chef’s dupe for crème fraîche—basically heavy cream thickened with lemon juice). $18

 

CKB
This chonky arancina is stuffed with roasted garlic, celery root and house-smoked mozzarella. On the side, a deceptively simple-looking celery root salad, heavily spiced with coriander and fennel seed. Connecting the two is a vivid romesco of puréed almond and red pepper. $16

 

Here we have rich Australian Wagyu carpaccio finished with fried garlic and sliced caper berries. Brace cuts the fat with a zippy arugula and horseradish vinaigrette salad. $26

 

CKB
House-made ravioli stuffed with a purée of rich duck confit, caramelized onions, roasted garlic and caramelized parsnips. The sauce is reduced duck jus, and plate is scattered with more parsnips, pearl onions and peas, echoing the filling. $30

 

The dough for this house tagliatelle is made with puréed preserved lemon instead of water for a pleasantly lip-puckering noodle. There’s also preserved lemon scattered throughout the butter sauce, along with red pepper, roasted garlic and arugula. Fear not the whole pink peppercorns it’s topped with: slightly sweet and only moderately punchy, they tie the dish together. $23

 

CKB
Pan-fried branzino with buttery sweet potato purée, Chinese broccoli, fermented Calabrian chilies and a medley of charred citrus (grapefruit, orange, blood orange). What could have been an overwhelmingly sweet combination of sweet potato and delicate fish is cut with spice and acid for satisfying balance. $38

 

CKB’s take on steak frites is a perfectly medium-rare PEI striploin and Yukon gold frites dressed with thyme, parsley and pecorino. On the side, a charred tomato and saffron ketchup—it’s meant for the fries, but if it happens to touch the steak, it’s not the end of the world. Market price

 

Here we have the aforementioned continent-hopping lamb shank. The meat—so tender a strong breeze could debone it—is aromatized with cinnamon and sits on a hefty serving of colcannon (mashed potatoes, cabbage, green onion). Asparagus spears and reduced pan juices round out the plate. $37

 

CKB
And here’s the whole spread
Like what you’re reading?
Subscribe for just $39.99
Subscribe Now!
The drinks

Classic cocktails and a tight, mostly Italian wine list. You won’t find funky natural stuff here, but there’s an accessible list of food-friendly classics at excellent price points, with bottles starting at just $35. There are also a few non-alcoholic options, including bubbly and a zero-proof negroni.

Here we have the rosy gin-and-apricot-brandy-based Charlie Chaplin ($16) and a classic negroni ($14)

 

On the left, the Isle of Harris, a gin-based martini ($21). And on the right, a bubbly French 75 with prosecco, Tanqueray and limoncello ($15)

 

CKB
Up front, a solid espresso martini—not too sweet, and with the expected caffeine kick ($16)
The space

Warm and minimal, the room’s focal point is a colourful mural along the side wall depicting pomegranates, peaches, grapes and cocoa beans. The room is otherwise clean and subtle, with dark wood, romantic lighting and a few floral touches.

CKB

CKB

Topics: CKB David Brace Openings Roncesvalles

 

Big Stories

How Meeting House megachurch preacher Bruxy Cavey groomed young women for sex
Deep Dives

How Meeting House megachurch preacher Bruxy Cavey groomed young women for sex

The electrifying life of Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah
City

The electrifying life of Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah

The Guru of Mount Nemo: Inside a Burlington commune gone wrong
Deep Dives

The Guru of Mount Nemo: Inside a Burlington commune gone wrong

After 10 rounds of fertility treatment and four miscarriages, we became parents in the last way we expected
Life

After 10 rounds of fertility treatment and four miscarriages, we became parents in the last way we expected

<em>Star</em> Wars: Inside the vicious battle for control of the country&#8217;s largest newspaper
City

Star Wars: Inside the vicious battle for control of the country’s largest newspaper

After my husband tried to kill me, I was forced to flee Kenya. Eight years later, I&#8217;m still fighting for justice
Memoir

After my husband tried to kill me, I was forced to flee Kenya. Eight years later, I’m still fighting for justice