What’s on the menu at Parc Ave, Yorkville’s swanky new bar that turns out a $135 caviar-topped cocktail

Name: Parc Ave

Contact info: 265 Davenport Rd., 2nd floor, 647-283-5307, parcavetoronto.ca, @parcavetoronto

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Owners: Harlo Entertainment and Travis Agresti

Beverage manager: Ben Kingstone

Accessibility: Not accessible

“There are restaurants all over Yorkville, but not many places you can go for pre- or post-dinner nightlife” says Kingstone. “We wanted to fill that gap.” This luxurious spot focuses on beautiful, creative drinks and stellar service—think dim lighting, ultra-knowledgeable bartenders, and hot or cold towel service (depending on the season, of course).

On Wednesdays and Thursdays, Parc Ave is an intimate 28-seat cocktail bar, curtained off from the rest of the venue. The entire space opens up on weekends for a dancier vibe with a DJ, but it never turns into a full-fledged nightclub. It’s club-lite. Anyone who remembers Amber might consider Parc Ave its spiritual successor—but with a moodier, jazzier feel.

The food

There’s no kitchen here, though a flatbread menu is in the works. In the meantime, most drinks come with an amuse bouche of sorts, like a mini waffle cone filled with coffee buttercream or a spoonful of caviar. It’s probably best not to arrive hungry.

The drinks

Around 75 house-made infusions, essences and cordials underpin a menu of meticulously executed cocktails. There are barrel-aged cocktails, martinis, juleps, sours, champagne-based tipples, and a vintage reserve section that covers classics made with top-shelf ingredients (and a touch of creative license). The most lavish offering? A $135 Sazerac with a caviar garnish.

The space

There are two rooms with rather different vibes, each creating their own experience. If you’re feeling cozy drinks in a ritzy environment, you want the cocktail bar. Or, if you want to dance, wait for the weekend and hit the main lounge, where there’s a DJ booth and plenty of room to move. Designer Lisa Ho outfitted each space with high-end finishes, including custom millwork. Artwork from LA’s Art Angels, celebrity glamour shots, and vintage Hollywood photographs deck the walls.