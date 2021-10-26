What’s on the menu at Amano Trattoria, a new Italian restaurant with a late-night cocktail lounge

Name: Amano Trattoria Contact: 9 Church St., 647-349-7297, eatamano.com/trattoria, @amano.trattoria Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence Owners: Michael Angeloni, Yannick Bigourdan, Dan Kennedy and Adam Teolis (Open Concept Hospitality) Executive chef: Michael Angeloni Seating: 220 Covid-19 safety measures: Frequent sanitization, mask policy, hand sanitizer station at the door, proof of vaccination required, and contact tracing. Accessibility: Ramp available for entrance steps
The food
Unlike the more fast-casual Italian served at Amano’s Union Station and Newmarket locations, Amano Trattoria features slightly more refined dishes, like a roasted squash risotto with sea urchin and a 40-day-aged rib steak cooked in duck fat. There’s pizza, too, though—or rather, pinsa. The Roman-style pie (a lighter and airier precursor to the popular Neapolitan kind) comes topped with things like fior di latte, white anchovies, pistachios and ‘nduja. Desserts include a hazelnut and dark chocolate torte, pavlova (made with all the leftover egg white from the house-made pasta) and cannoli.
Regional Italian wines, plus a few bottles from B.C. and Ontario (around a dozen of which are offered by the glass; house and classic cocktails; a selection of beer, both on tap and in cans; and a cart stocked with amari, including a few hard-to-find bottles.
The space
The cavernous space is divided up into a few areas: a main dining room (that can itself be curtained-off into three zones), a front dining space flanking the main entrance and a central bar area. There’s also Amano Notte, the late-night cocktail lounge, which is accessed through the main dining room as well as a separate entrance.
Sign up for our newsletterThanks for signing up!
For the latest on Toronto this fall, subscribe to This CityNow, check your inbox to complete your subscription
We won’t ever use your email address for anything else
Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.