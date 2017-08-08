What’s on the menu for The Best of Adelaide Eats, a one-night-only food fest presented by Toronto Life
On Wednesday, August 16, Toronto Life will present The Best of Adelaide Eats, bringing together the best flavours from the city’s original outdoor food market. For one night only, you’ll be able to sample all of the vendors’ signature dishes while pairing them with sangria and craft beer. Tickets are still available but they’re going fast. Here’s a preview of just some of the delicious things attendees will get be able to stuff their faces with.
Wahlburgers
Three types of “Wahlsliders” including the Our Burger with Paul’s signature Wahl Sauce, the BBQ Bacon Burger and the Thanksgiving Turkey Burger. Each slider comes with the restaurant’s signature tater tots on the side.
Coral’s Lobster Rolls
Maritime lobster rolls with po’ boy shrimp, celery slaw, lobster mayo and hickory sticks; and Hokkaido lobster rolls (pictured above) with togarashi shrimp, wasabi mayo, bonito and nori.
District 28
Fried chicken sandwich on a brioche slider bun, topped with with fresh dill pickle mango slaw, chipotle maple aïoli and Tahitian Treat barbecue sauce.
Toben
Hickory-smoked Angus beef brisket with bourbon-molasses barbecue sauce, and an apple, fennel and cabbage slaw.
Cassia Northern Thai BBQ
A spicy tuna and mango salad (exotic fruit, green chili, lime leaf and basil), and mango and coconut sticky rice with palm sugar, basil and cinnamon.
La Fiesta
Ecuadorian seafood paella with shrimp, mussels, veggies and rice.
Tacos 101
Al pastor tacos garnished with pineapple, cilantro, onion and fresh salsa verde. (Vegetarian and vegan options are available, too.)
Fish’d By Edo
Salmon sunrise sushi burrito. (There’s a vegetarian option available, as well.)
The Kathi Roll
Butter chicken (or vegetarian paneer) Indian burrito.
The Merchant Tavern Bar
Serving Goose Island IPA, Mill Street Organic, Peller Estates wine and the Merchant Tavern’s signature sangria.
Heirloom Toronto
Coconut cream pie cheesecake on a stick.
Fugo Desserts
Mini Cookie Monster ice cream cones.
Doughlish
Scoops of house-made cookie dough in chocolate chip, white chocolate chip, Oreo (vegan) and charcoal (vegan) flavours. Served with a shot of almond milk.