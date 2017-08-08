What’s on the menu for The Best of Adelaide Eats, a one-night-only food fest presented by Toronto Life

What’s on the menu for The Best of Adelaide Eats, a one-night-only food fest presented by Toronto Life

On Wednesday, August 16, Toronto Life will present The Best of Adelaide Eats, bringing together the best flavours from the city’s original outdoor food market. For one night only, you’ll be able to sample all of the vendors’ signature dishes while pairing them with sangria and craft beer. Tickets are still available but they’re going fast. Here’s a preview of just some of the delicious things attendees will get be able to stuff their faces with.

Wahlburgers

Three types of “Wahlsliders” including the Our Burger with Paul’s signature Wahl Sauce, the BBQ Bacon Burger and the Thanksgiving Turkey Burger. Each slider comes with the restaurant’s signature tater tots on the side.





Coral’s Lobster Rolls

Maritime lobster rolls with po’ boy shrimp, celery slaw, lobster mayo and hickory sticks; and Hokkaido lobster rolls (pictured above) with togarashi shrimp, wasabi mayo, bonito and nori.





District 28

Fried chicken sandwich on a brioche slider bun, topped with with fresh dill pickle mango slaw, chipotle maple aïoli and Tahitian Treat barbecue sauce.





Toben

Hickory-smoked Angus beef brisket with bourbon-molasses barbecue sauce, and an apple, fennel and cabbage slaw.





Cassia Northern Thai BBQ

A spicy tuna and mango salad (exotic fruit, green chili, lime leaf and basil), and mango and coconut sticky rice with palm sugar, basil and cinnamon.





La Fiesta

Ecuadorian seafood paella with shrimp, mussels, veggies and rice.





Tacos 101

Al pastor tacos garnished with pineapple, cilantro, onion and fresh salsa verde. (Vegetarian and vegan options are available, too.)





Fish’d By Edo

Salmon sunrise sushi burrito. (There’s a vegetarian option available, as well.)





The Kathi Roll

Butter chicken (or vegetarian paneer) Indian burrito.





The Merchant Tavern Bar

Serving Goose Island IPA, Mill Street Organic, Peller Estates wine and the Merchant Tavern’s signature sangria.





Heirloom Toronto

Coconut cream pie cheesecake on a stick.





Fugo Desserts

Mini Cookie Monster ice cream cones.





Doughlish

Scoops of house-made cookie dough in chocolate chip, white chocolate chip, Oreo (vegan) and charcoal (vegan) flavours. Served with a shot of almond milk.