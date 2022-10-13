What you need to know about climate neutral wine

Bonterra is the first organic winery to be certified climate neutral. What does this mean for wine drinkers and the earth?

From the clothes and groceries we buy to the wine we drink, our purchases have an effect on the environment. Think fair trade fashion, no-waste groceries and now, climate-neutral wine. As consumers, we want to know what goes on behind the scenes of the brands we buy from and the people at Bonterra Organic Vineyards are delivering. Bonterra has become the world’s first organically farmed wine to be certified Climate Neutral, joining almost 50 other food and beverage brands.

What is Climate Neutral?

It is an independent 3rd party accreditation given by the non-profit organization, Climate Neutral. It certifies that Bonterra is taking rigorous action to halt climate change by:

Measuring all their existing carbon emissions—from the ground to your glass—and making that information available to their consumers.

Offsetting any remaining carbon emissions by purchasing ethical, nature-based carbon credits.

Pledging to offset fewer carbon emissions over time as they work towards further reducing their carbon footprint, with the ultimate goal of true carbon independence.

Bonterra wants to change the way we think about sustainability by openly displaying all of this information on their bottle labels and company website. By being totally transparent about every step involved in bringing their wine to the market, they are inviting consumers into the conversation about what we can all do to fight climate change.

Climate Neutral Bottles to Try

These Cabernet Sauvignon grapes were crushed before a warm fermentation in stainless steel tanks. Varieties and vineyard lots were fermented separately to allow their signature characteristics to emerge before blending. The wine underwent malolactic fermentation to soften the mouthfeel and rested 15 months before bottling, with a portion of that time spent aging on a mix of new and neutral French oak.

This Cabernet offers aromas of bright cherry, currant and raspberry with notes of toasted oak and vanilla. In the glass, you will find flavours of cherry and currant and a lingering and thoughtful finish. Good structure, a moderate weight, polished tannins and balanced acidity.

Bonterra’s organic fruit imparts characteristic flavours of green apples, pears, and citrus to this chardonnay. They ferment 70 per cent of the juice in a combination of French and American oak, which is allowed to undergo malolactic fermentation to create a rich, creamy wine with just a touch of new oak spice. The remaining 30 per cent is fermented in stainless steel to preserve the crisp fresh fruit flavours. They age most of the wine using previously used or neutral oak so these fresh fruit characteristics shine through. New oak was used for just 15 per cent of the wine to give this chardonnay a nice vanilla note.

An initial impression of rich, buttery cream quickly turns to aromas of honey and lightly toasted almonds, followed by tropical aromas of pineapple, citrusy lemon and crème brûlée. The wine is refreshing on the palate, with a minerality that is both bright and clean, drawing you into a vibrant tartness and lemon zest.

This exceptional vintage was awarded 91 Points by James Suckling in December 2020.

You can find both of these wines in Vintages section and/or the Organic section under California Wines at the LCBO.