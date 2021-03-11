Three whiskey cocktails to make the most of St. Patrick’s Day

Three whiskey cocktails to make the most of St. Patrick’s Day

Elevate your cocktails and celebrate Ireland’s rich heritage with Walsh Whiskey’s iconic award-winning spirits

With St. Patrick’s Day marking the one-year anniversary of interminable lockdowns and endless Zoom calls, now is the perfect time to try something new with a storied past.

Walsh Whiskey was founded in 1999 by Irish husband-and-wife team Bernard and Rosemary Walsh to celebrate the golden era of Irish whiskey distilling and to create the most perfect taoscán [tash-cawn]/dram of whiskey imaginable. The Walshes have since cultivated an international following for their portfolio of super-premium, critically acclaimed whiskeys: The Irishman and Writers’ Tears.

The legacy of Oscar Wilde, James Joyce and Bram Stoker is steeped in Writers’ Tears, which harkens back to a time when many of these great Irish writers would take refuge in their local public house, where they could draw inspiration from their observations of daily life while enjoying the comfort of their favourite dram of whiskey. The Irishman range of single malt spirits is crafted with authentic distillation methods and age-old recipes for a new generation of whiskey enthusiasts.

So whether you’re attending a virtual party this St. Patrick’s Day, or cozying up on the couch to watch Netflix or read a good book, there’s nothing better than an exceptional Irish cocktail to celebrate the past and make a toast to a post-COVID future. Here are three Walsh Whiskey cocktails you should try out this St. Patrick’s Day:

Writers’ Delight

Get an early taste of summer with this delectable cocktail that showcases the Writers’ Tears Copper Pot elegant dark chocolate finish. Triple distilled entirely from barley, both malted and unmalted, Copper Pot is a unique marriage of aged single pot still and single malt Irish whiskey. Copper Pot is then matured in flame-charred American oak bourbon casks, creating a whiskey that offers notes of apple with hints of vanilla. The gently spiced Copper Pot is also featured in whiskey expert Ian Buxton’s 101 Whiskies To Try Before You Die. In a highball glass, mix 45ml/1.5oz of Copper Pot with 10ml/.33oz of lime juice, 90ml/3oz of cranberry juice and 1 tsp of caster sugar. Add ice, gently stir and garnish with seasonal berries.

Writers’ Old-Fashioned

A perfect pick-me-up for cold wintery nights, the Writers’ Old-Fashioned features the prize-winning Writers’ Tears Red Head. This exquisite, triple distilled single malt is matured only in select handpicked Spanish sherry butts, which have previously been seasoned with the finest Oloroso sherry. These exceptional butts give this expression of Writers’ Tears its signature rich, ruby hue—hence the moniker, “Red Head.” This whiskey is also bottled at a distinctive 46 per cent ABV without chill filtering, as nature intended. In a low tumbler glass, mix 60ml/2oz of Red Head with 1 tsp of granulated sugar and one to two dashes of Angostura bitters. To complement Red Head’s spicy raisin and creamy oak taste, garnish with orange peel.

Irish Manhattan

For an Irish take on a venerable classic, try adding 45ml/1.5oz of Walsh Whiskey’s The Irishman Founder’s Reserve to 25ml/.75oz of sweet vermouth and one to two dashes of aromatic bitters. Founder’s Reserve is an award-winning Single Malt-forward blend like no other, marrying 70 per cent single malt and 30 per cent single pot still, with no grain whiskey present. This results in a much more flavoursome whiskey. Founder’s Reserve is also triple distilled and matured in bourbon casks, and comes with invigorating hints of black pepper, peaches and dark chocolate. Shake with ice, strain into a Manhattan coupe cocktail glass, and for a recommended extra touch of refinement, garnish with a fresh cherry.

For more cocktail recipes and to discover your Walsh Whiskey, visit walshwhiskey.com