Upper Canada x Toronto Life – Market and Co. Contest

This fall, Upper Canada is launching one of Canada’s first food markets to appear within a premium shopping centre. This new concept, Market & Co., will be filled with over 20 best-in-class local merchants and first-to-market eateries in York Region to create an inspired and memorable food gathering experience.

Market & Co. is pleased to welcome premium artisan bakery, produce, butcher, seafood, coffee, fresh juice and specialty food merchants which include brands: Amadeus Patisserie; Bake Three Fifty; Humble Roots Organic; Ma’s Best Quality Soups; Newmarket Olive Oil; Our Farm Organic Bakery; Pier 87 Fish Market & Grill; Ray Woodey’s Craft Chippery; Seed to Sausage Meatery; Sweet Jesus, and Village Juicery. The market also offers well-known brands including Starbucks and Sugar King Factory, and local favourites Vince’s Market and FloralEscence.

Market & Co. will feature three full-service restaurants including Canada’s first MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company, an American Neapolitan pizza company; Union Chicken, Chef Michael Angeloni’s celebrated Toronto spit-fired rotisserie chicken eatery; and Amano Kitchen, a seasonally inspired Italian restaurant also developed by Chef Michael Angeloni.

To officially launch Market & Co., Toronto Life and Upper Canada are hosting an exclusive private dining experience on September 25th to kick off the milestone moment.

Want to join us? Tell us why you should join us for dinner at Market & Co. before Sunday, September 9th at 11:59 PM EST, and you and your foodie BFF could attend the exclusive event with some of Canada’s top food influencers.

Enter the contest below:

