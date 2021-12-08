Toronto’s best winter-proof patios

When the leaves have fallen and the temperature dips below zero, it’s natural to activate hibernation mode. But when you come down with a touch of cabin fever, there are all kinds of winter-perfect patios to cure what ails you. There are backyard barbecue pits, covered restaurants bedecked in seasonal greenery, hyper-holiday cocktail bars, and rooftops where you can soak in a snow-blanketed view of the city, sans frostbite. All make an excellent case for embracing the cold weather, provided you BYOB (blanket, not bottle). And keep checking back as we add to this list.

Not only has Miga Korean BBQ winterized its patio, but it has introduced some seasonal menu specials. Right now can you order things like pumpkin soup, galbi meatball noodles, fluffy gingerbread egg nogs, and red velvet cake cocktails with candy cane garnishes. Dig into all of the above under a canopy of Christmas garlands and between a forest of poinsettias and holiday trees.

Anthony Rose’s Algonquin-inspired backyard barbecue spot has long set the standard for sub-zero dining. The space is optimized for coziness, with blankets, fur throws, overhead heaters and spreads of hearty comfort food—think whole chickens with salsa verde, saucy Carolina-style ribs and all the fixins.

Harbord Village’s cider spot is home to a patio filled with as many heaters as space will allow. And while a crisp refreshing cider might not ordinarily be your drink of choice on a chilly day, the menu is stocked with seasonally appropriate offerings like a lush ruby cider matured on cabernet sauvignon skins, or bottles from Heartwood Cider steeped with ghost peppers and sweetened with honey.

In a season filled with kitschy winter wonderlands and patios disguised as cabins, this bar is the opposite: it’s a tiny strip of tropical, transportive paradise behind a Riverside cocktail bar. The heated patio is bedecked with flora and fauna, fairy lights and trees aplenty. Come for the atmosphere, stay for top-notch tipples like a smoked, Tabasco-spiked single-malt cocktail.

This sky-high spot on the top of the 1Hotel (née The Thompson) defines a good hotel bar. Tourist-approved views of the city? Check. A bar filled with well-heeled downtowners? Yup. A menu of better-than-average craft cocktails and sea-to-plate finger foods? Check, check, check. Plus, the outdoor patio is malleable to the forecast—the roof can be retracted to suit the season.

While Vela’s swirling, modern interiors command the attention of every phone camera that enters the joint, the King West cocktail spot’s winterized, heated pergola is equally as excellent a place to nosh on the kitchen’s $100 caviar sandwiches.

Brave the elements and set up camp at Le Phenix’s backyard patio for oysters, roast duck and crispy terrine (plus liquid accompaniments). While it was well-heated through fall, the team is fully enclosing the space in December for all your cold-weather cocktail-drinking needs.

Just in time for the temperature drop, this east-end paella place has turned its patio into somewhat of a chic European chalet. Expect an all-wood interior, cozy cabin decor and heaters galore. The paella is also perfectly suited for winter weather: steaming plates of crispy rice come with rabbit, wild boar, chorizo or a full tomahawk steak.

This winterized Parkdale perch, wrapped inside a see-through covering—offers everything you want from a great sidewalk patio (read: excellent people watching) without the snow and slush. A collaborative food program from Kaboom Kitchen means hot and spicy fried chicken is always on order. If that isn’t enough to entice you to get off the couch, half-price wine nights are frequent and always festive.

Atmospheric pine cones, twinkle lights and other winter paraphernalia make Wish’s insulated outdoor patio an excellent destination for spending this chilly season.

This midtown pub, the newest member of O&B’s restaurant family, has an all-season rooftop patio as its third floor. It’s in winter mode right now, which means it’s covered and fully heated. One corner, with a couch and a gas fireplace, is an extra-cozy place to watch the game.

Don’t mourn the loss of the Spadina Jules too long—the west-end location is open and a heated back patio is ready serving up al fresco magret de canard, steak frites, and other bistro dishes that warm the stomach and soul.

This Ossington brunch staple recently revamped its back patio for winter, fully enclosing it, stringing up lights and turning it into a wintry chalet. Dig into seasonal bistro plates or the kitchen’s brunch staples while sipping on standout natural wines and killer cocktails.

Trust the Scots to build a year-round patio that is blatantly defiant of the blustery weather. Throw on your best tartan sweater, snag a seat and sip a flight of highland drams that will certainly keep you warm regardless of the numerous heaters on the covered patio.

This Distillery District cantina is deeply committed to patio season. The sprawling, seven-days-a-week spot constantly has fires roaring and heaters blasting, music playing and a full menu of generous margaritas, tacos and churros.

While perhaps not a patio per se, the rooftop terrace at the Broadview is adjacent to the elements, with soaring skylights and a 360-degree glass facade. Chicken katsu, crispy prawns and all sorts of other shareable snacks make up the menu, plus a full roster of libations. Show up around 4 p.m. to see a winter sunset in all its glory.

