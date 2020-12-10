Toronto restaurants and gourmet grocers selling holiday dinners for takeout or delivery

Well, the holidays are fast approaching, and Covid, like that house guest that doesn’t know when to leave, is still here. So ’tis the season for a socially separate celebration. But there’s no need to get all bah humbug about it. While this year may mean sacrificing visits with family and friends, you can still celebrate the true reason for the season—eating and drinking until you’re numb. Many of the city’s restaurants, grocery stores and catering companies are offering all kinds of festive feasts for at-home holiday dinners, for takeout or delivery. All you need to do is put on your finest stretchy pants and set the table…or just grab a fork.

Bernhardt’s

The rotisserie chicken restaurant from the people behind Dreyfus want to help you celebrate Hanukkah with their latke appetizing box. In it: nine fat potato latkes, smoked salmon, gribiche with trout roe, dill sour cream, apple sauce, horseradish, lemon wedges, and a mixed pickle. Available now until December 18. 202 Dovercourt Rd., 416-530-0008, bernhardtstoronto.com

Schmaltz Appetizing

Anthony Rose is cooking up all kinds of Hannukah fun from now until December 18. His special à la carte menu includes two kinds of latkes, a pound of heat-and-serve brisket, a whole za’atar-grilled chicken, smoked fish platters with all the fixings and sufganiyot for dessert. Various prices. Order online for curbside pickup. 414 Dupont St., 647-350-4261, schmaltzappetizing.com

La Palma

Craig Harding’s stylish Italian kitchen on Dundas West is giving their famous 100-layer lasagna a makeover for Hannukah. The limited edition 100-layer kugel is part of La Palma’s Hannukah Hamper, along with matzo ball soup, potato latkes, smoked pastrami and sufganiyot. Preorder online by December 16 for pickup or delivery on December 18 or 19. $80 (feeds two). Delivery fees extra. 849 Dundas St. W., 416-368-4567, lapalma.ca

Betty’s General

The Holidaze Dinner at this east-end bodega and takeout operation (née City Betty) is available for pre-order on December 16. It’s a reheat-and-eat affair of turkey with gravy, buttermilk mashed potatoes, sourdough stuffing, Brussels sprouts, roasted veggies and cranberry sauce ($30 per person). They’re also doing a Festival of Lights à la carte feast including everything from luxe latkes to vegan enchiladas (Dec. 11-13, various prices). And if that’s not enough, there’s also a whole menu of add-ons. 1352 Danforth Ave., no phone, bettysgeneral.com

Donna’s

Over at Bloordale’s cute-as-a-button bistro, the Holiday Heat-and-Eat Dinner includes a smoked salmon rillette, a few fancy veggies, roasted potatoes, sourdough bread from Prairie Boy and—the star of the show—a whole roast duck. For dessert: pear trifle. $140 for two, $275 for four. A bit extra for fun wine pairings. Pre-order on Tock. 827 Lansdowne Ave., 416-536-1414, donnas.ca

The Alpine

This Junction beer bar is doing a classic turkey dinner with all the trimmings: two kinds of roasted veggies, cheesy potatoes, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce ($20 per person or $75 for four). But that’s not all. Add-ons include tourtiere, charcuterie boards, sugar plum pie and even cookies for the big guy. Email thealpinetoronto@gmail.com to place your order from now until Dec. 20, for pickup or local delivery on Christmas Eve. 2872 Dundas St. W., 647-352-5585, thealpine.ca

Lake Inez

Little India favourite Lake Inez is putting together a festive five-course meal for-two that includes a choice of appetizer, choice of potato (broiled galette or whipped sweet taters), a choice of main (turkey, smoked ham or smoked watermelon) and a choice of dessert. No matter what dishes you choose, you’ll get all the requisite sauces: cranberry, stuffing and gravy. Pre-order online for pickup Dec. 23 or Dec. 24. $125. 1471 Gerrard St. E., 416-792-1590, lakeinezto.com

Edulis

After a short hiatus, Edulis at home is back, and as of Dec. 11 you can pre-order their truffle-y and jamon-y holiday meal for pickup Dec. 21-25. 169 Niagara St., 416-703-4222, edulisrestaurant.com

Labora

From now until Christmas, Rob Bragagnolo is making a different holiday meal every week. Up next: classic rustic dishes from Navarre and Catalonia, including seafood-stuffed piquillo peppers and red prawn, calamari and Fogo Island cod in an almond-saffron broth. Pre-order now for pickup Dec. 10-13. Stay tuned for their festive Christmas feast. 433 King St. W., 416-260-9993, labora.to

Churrasqueira Martins

These purveyors of tasty Portugese-style chicken are offering three custom holiday snacking baskets filled with crackers, cured fish, olives, cheeses, Portuguese sausages, house-made sweet and hot sauces, and wine. $100 and up. Order by phone. Pick-up from Rogers Road location only. 605 Rogers Rd., 416-657-4343, churrasqueiramartins.com

The Drake Hotel and Drake Commissary

The Drake’s culinary team is making Festivus Feasts for pickup at either The Drake Hotel (Dec. 24 and 25) or the Drake Commissary (Dec. 24 only). Both locations are offering the same menu of house-baked sourdough, oven-roasted turkey, gouda gratin, leek and apricot stuffing, Brussels sprouts, carrots and parsnips, gravy and cranberry sauce, and apple pie for dessert. Order online. $39 per person. 1150 Queen St. W., 416-531-5042; 128a Sterling Rd., 416-432-2922, thedrake.ca

Farm Boy

Canada’s version of Trader Joe’s is cooking up Christmas turkey and glazed ham dinners ($169.99). Each meal serves 6-8 people and includes a choice of four sides, including sweet potato mash, quinoa apple sausage stuffing and roasted beets. Too big for your tiny bubble? Farm Boy is also making Christmas meals for two (turkey, classic sides, sticky toffee pudding) for $79.99. Order online for pickup on Dec. 23 or Dec. 24. Various locations, farmboy.ca

Gastronomer

Bayview Village’s newly launched virtual marketplace and food concierge service has curated a list of celebratory indulgences to lift your holiday spirits. Participating eateries include Bread and Roses Bakery, which is offering four different yule logs ($19.20); Fruit of the Land has put together baskets and gift boxes to help you create snack platters or the ultimate brunch spread ($69.99 and up); and O&B Café Grill has a spiced holiday tourtiere for four ($30) and a Breakfast in Bed Kit that includes a quiche Lorraine, sausage, bacon, juice and even some fresh flowers ($162.95). (The breakfast-in-bed spread happens to serve six, but your lifestyle is none of our business.) Order online for pickup. 2901 Bayview Ave., 416-226-0404, bayviewvillageshops.com/gastronomer

The George Street Diner

The longstanding Irish diner is selling food hampers and holiday gift baskets for curbside pick-up or delivery. There’s Farrelly’s Famous Irish Breakfast Holiday Hamper (everything you need to make the ultimate Irish brekkie, like their famous soda bread mix, Irish link cocktail sausages, black and white pudding, rashers and steel-cut oatmeal) for $135. And the Father Jack Basket comes chock full of classic Irish food and snacks (sausages, black pudding, brown sauce, rashers, soda bread, whiskey marmalade, chocolates, crisps, and bottles of Jameson, Baileys and Guinness) for $395. Order online. 129 George St., 416-862-7676, thegeorgestreetdiner.com

Greta Solomon’s

Head chef Miriam Echeverria has crafted a lavish six-course French spread for two. Menu highlights include chicken liver mousse, escargot with mushrooms, turkey tourtière and baked brie with blueberry gastrique for dessert. For a bit extra, tack on a wine pairing or two. Call to order for pickup Dec. 22 to Dec. 24. $200. 1118 Queen St E., 647-347-8640, gretasolomonsdiningroom.com

Momofuku Kōjin

Chef Eva Chin has put together a selection of holiday feasts, bundles and boards for your at-home snacking and gorging. Boards for four (or just for you, we won’t judge) include a seafood spread and a meat-and-cheese one ($85). Three different main offerings—maple-bourbon pork, foie meatloaf, braised short rib—also serve up to four people and each one comes with sides like like brioche stuffing and buttery mash ($160). For dessert, there’s chocolate and toffee tarts ($30) and apple upside-down cake ($18). Beverage pairings are also available for an additional charge. Holiday menu available now until Dec. 31. Order online for pickup or email toreservation@momofuku.com for delivery. 190 University Ave., 647-253-6225, kojin.momofuku.com

Maison Selby

O&B’s fancy French spot has put together holiday brunch kits ($29 per person and up), holiday canapés ($20 and up), and holiday dinner kits ($115, serves two) with extravagant add-ons like cheese plates and caviar service. Additional extras include spiced duck pithivier, goat cheese profiteroles, crêpe Suzette and house-made charcuterie. And don’t forget to tack on a bottle or two of wine or booze. Brunch kits are available for the month of December, and holiday dinner is available for pre-order now until Dec. 16 for pickup between Dec. 21 and 24. Order online. 592 Sherbourne St., 647-943-1676, maisonselby.com

Marben

Inspired by his English upbringing, chef Chris Locke is offering his Taste of Home dinner kit ($180 and up) that includes a mini charcuterie board with paté-en-croute, citrus-cured trout and a garlic-miso sausage roll; chicken ballotine with an apricot-herb stuffing and morel cream sauce; and sticky toffee pudding with butterscotch sauce. It even comes with a four-pack of Stella. If you’d rather pass on poultry, there’s a beef Wellington version ($180 and up) or one with an onion and sweet potato tart ($155 and up). Order online for pickup at the restaurant or for delivery within the GTA. 488 Wellington St. W., 416-979-1990, marben.ca

Mildred’s Temple Kitchen

This longstanding Liberty Village brunch spot has put together all kinds of festive baskets, like the Big Pancake Love set which includes all you need to recreate the restaurant’s famous blueberry pancakes at home ($55). For something even sweeter, the Candy House kit (spatula, royal icing mix, piping bag, candies) is a good way to keep the kids entertained over the break ($75). Order online for pickup or delivery. 85 Hanna Ave. #104, 416-588-5695, mildreds.ca

Omai Restaurant

If you’re looking for a festive Japanese feast, chef Edward Bang has created a delicious collection of dishes that includes fried Cornish hen, succulent amazake braised short ribs, uni temaki, tako seaweed salad, chirashi, sudachi meringue pie and more. The whole shebang serves two for $120. There’s also the option to add on a bottle of natural wine ($55) or premium sake ($80) to make it an extra decadent affair. Order online or call for pickup at Omai Dec. 18-23 or for delivery within Toronto Dec. 18 and 19. 3 Baldwin St., 647-341-7766, omairestaurant.ca

Pompette

Chef Martine Bauer is preparing a fancy French Christmas dinner, the star of which is a Périgord truffled chicken ($280 for four, $550 for eight). Sides include foie gras terrine au torchon, gratin dauphinois, hazelnut and chocolate financiers, and macarons. Order online for pickup Dec. 22 to 24. 597 College St., 416-516-1111, pompette.ca

Reign Restaurant + Bar

JW Foster, the executive chef of this Royal York brasserie, is cooking up to-go turkey and ham dinners with all the trimmings. The three-course meal starts with a kabocha squash and apple bisque, moves on to a main of free-range turkey or glazed ham, and then finishes with a choice of pie (mincemeat or pumpkin). Order online. Deadline to order is noon, Dec 22 for pickup on Dec. 24 or 25. Order online. $250 for four, $380 for eight. 100 Front St. W., 416-368-2511, reigntoronto.ca



Sangan’s Meat Locker

Both the Kensington and Gerrard East locations of this butcher shop are offering holiday roasts, sides and sauces, prepared foods, charcuterie boards and holiday grocery staples. Highlights include wild boar hunter pie ($45); Les Grands Spread, featuring meaty creations from resident charcutier Scott Draper ($49.99 for eight to 10); beef Wellington ($25); toulouse sausage ($10.65) and whole fresh goose ($99.99). Order online for pickup or delivery. 1513 Gerrard St. E., 416-593-9747, gerrard.sanagansmeatlocker.com; 176 Baldwin St., 416-593-9747, sanagansmeatlocker.com

Taro’s Fish

The Japanese grocery store and sushi counter is offering two sizes of a vibrant fish platter for the holiday season, for groups of three or four. To order, email order800sheppard@tarosfish.com (North York) or order735markland@tarosfish.com (Markham) for pickup on Dec. 23, 24, 30 and 31. 800 Sheppard Ave E., North York., 416-730-8555; 735 Markland St., Unit 8, Markham., 905-887-8363.

West Side Beef

This artisanal e-commerce butcher shop works with local farms who raise their animals ethically and without the use of GMOs, hormones, or antibiotics. They’ve curated the ultimate spread for carnivores who want to get cooking. The Holiday Brunch Box is packed with various cuts of steak (flank, bavette, skirt or flat iron), Barese beef sausage, eggs, bacon, organic maple syrup and organic pancake mix ($150). Order online for free delivery within the GTA. westsidebeef.com

Encore Catering

The holiday kit from this catering company includes a roasted apple and spinach salad, sage-butter dinner rolls, stuffing, honey-glazed parsnips and carrots, charred Brussels sprouts, herb-and-dijon crusted turkey and a yule log for dessert ($90 for two, $165 for four). Order online by Dec. 20 for curbside pickup Dec 23-25 or for delivery Dec. 23-25. 5000 Dufferin St., Unit P, 416-661-4460, encorecatering.com

Il Fornello Danforth

If you’re feeling like an Italian feast, the Danforth location of Il Fornello is making festive three-course lunches ($28 per person), dinners ($39 per person) and family packages ($95) that include things like an antipasto spread, creamy mushroom rigatoni, plant-based lasagna and chicken parmigiana. For dessert: tiramisu or coconut panna cotta. (Gluten-free and vegan options available.) Order online for pickup or delivery. 576 Danforth Ave., 416-466-2931, ilfornello.com/danforth

Café Nicole

Executive chef Jordan Gravelle’s four-course holiday dinner includes a winter salad, butternut squash soup, roasted turkey with all kinds of sides, and eggnog cheesecake for dessert. A vegan version (with the bird swapped out for tofu roulade, and the nog swapped out for apple crumble) is also available. Order online for pickup from Café Nicole on Dec 24-25. $49 per person. 45 The Esplanade, 416-860-5151, cafenicole.ca