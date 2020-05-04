Toronto restaurants and food shops doing Mother’s Day brunch, bagel buffets, cheese boards and more, for pickup or delivery

Toronto restaurants and food shops doing Mother’s Day brunch, bagel buffets, cheese boards and more, for pickup or delivery

In pre-pandemic times, the city’s restaurants would have been fully booked for Mother’s Day by now. This year, though, everyone’s going to have to get a bit more creative in order to celebrate the special ladies in their lives. Fortunately, a lot of restaurants and food shops have pivoted to pickup and delivery, so you can send mom more than just a virtual hug. Here, 17 IRL care packages sure to fill her heart (and stomach) with joy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BlueBlood Steakhouse (@blueblood_steakhouse) on May 3, 2020 at 4:27pm PDT

Blueblood Steakhouse

For Mother’s Day, executive chef Scott Saunderson is offering two meaty meal deals: beef Wellington for two ($55) and a prime rib dinner for four ($180). Mom can choose whether to share or enjoy leftovers for days. Tack on a bottle of house wine ($24) or prosecco ($32). Order over the phone or online. Blueblood recommends pre-ordering in advance for pickup, though delivery is available through third-party apps (with additional delivery charges). 1 Austin Terrace, 416-353-4647, bluebloodsteakhouse.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe Boulud & d|bar Toronto (@cafebouludto) on Apr 28, 2020 at 3:03pm PDT

Café Boulud

Daniel Boulud’s French brasserie is offering a take-home menu for mom that includes her choice of the signature caesar salad or house-cured duck, rôtisserie chicken or short rib, and a pistachio-raspberry tartlet or chocolate mousse ($58). For an extra $95, buy mom some Perrier-Jouët bubbles. To place an order, call the restaurant by noon on May 6. Pickup only. The Four Seasons, 60 Yorkville Ave., 416-963-6000, cafeboulud.com/toronto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Campo Restaurant (@campo_restaurant) on May 2, 2020 at 12:31pm PDT

Campo

This Baby Point trattoria is serving up a Spanish-style brunch for Mother’s Day. The spread includes tortilla Española, Serrano ham, Manchego cheese, marinated tomato lobster Catalana salad, fresh bread and Basque-style cheesecake ($50 and up.) Add in a bottle of Cava for $28—she deserves it. The restaurant is also offering make-at-home ricotta gnocchi kits, if you feel like going the DIY route ($25 and up). Call by May 7 at 8p.m. to order. Pickup available. Delivery available to Baby Point, the Junction and Bloor West Village. 244 Jane St., 647-346-2267, camporestaurant.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Carbon Bar (@thecarbonbar) on Apr 23, 2020 at 4:33pm PDT

The Carbon Bar

There might be snow in the forecast but you can at least treat mom to a taste of summer with Carbon Bar’s Mother’s Day meal package. It includes cucumber-fennel salad, the Pit Master Platter (brisket, ribs, chicken, sausage, pulled pork, fries, coleslaw, pickles) and for dessert, Granny’s Apple Crisp. Order online from May 7 to May 10. Pickup only. 99 Queen St. E., thecarbonbar.ca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Drake (@thedrake) on Apr 28, 2020 at 3:33pm PDT

The Drake Hotel and Drake Commissary

Two Drake locations have teamed up to make mom a special menu that includes chicken and waffles for two ($32), a fancy veggie quiche for two ($28), and a lox-and-pretzel platter for two ($26). You can also add on the Drake’s popular blueberry scones ($10), some Perth County bacon ($6) and even freshly squeezed orange juice ($10). If plain old OJ isn’t strong enough, there are DIY mimosas ($40) and cocktail kits ($60). The finishing touch: some long-stem tulips from Coriander Girl ($20). Pickup and delivery available from both locations on May 9 and 10. The Drake Hotel, 1150 Queen St. W., 416-531-5042 ext. 1; Drake Commissary, 128A Sterling Rd., 416-432-2922 ext. 1, thedrake.ca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hy’s Steakhouse (@hyssteakhouse) on May 2, 2020 at 11:50am PDT

Hy’s Steakhouse

The Bay Street steakhouse is selling fancy prime rib dinners for four ($420) with all the fixins (their famous cheese toast, caesar salad and Bananas Foster for dessert). And because you’re already going all out, may as well throw in a bottle of Stoller Rosé ($75) or Closson Chase pinot noir ($86). Order over the phone or online. Pickup only. 365 Bay St., 416-364-6600, hyssteakhouse.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Ferme Black River (@la_ferme) on May 1, 2020 at 7:52am PDT

La Ferme

For the mom who likes to graze, La Ferme is offering two special gift boxes chock full of all kinds of cheeses, flatbreads, accoutrements and chocolates ($50 and up). Fill out the order form online or call 647-352-8077. Pickup on May 8 at 39 Townsley Street. Delivery is available for a $15 fee. lfbr.ca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahjong Bar (@mahjongbar) on May 4, 2020 at 7:21am PDT

Mahjong Bar

This Little Portgual speakeasy wants to help you celebrate mom with a mimosa kit ($45), fancy chocolates ($12), a cheese and charcuterie platter ($30) a bouquet of Blush and Bloom flowers ($42) or the whole shebang ($125). Order by emailing info@mahjongbar.com. Delivery on May 9 and 10. 1276 Dundas St. W., @mahjongbar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Be Kitchen (@marybekitchen) on Apr 27, 2020 at 6:44am PDT

Mary Be Kitchen

Quarantining with mom? Then make her some breakfast in bed using one of Mary Be Kitchen’s sweet or savoury kits ($135). For moms with a sweet tooth, there’s challah French toast with maple syrup, house-made berry compote, lavender whipped cream, choice of protein (bacon, smoked salmon, or turkey sausage) and fruit. The savoury kit includes everything you need to make avocado toast (Brodflour sourdough, house avocado spread) along with scrambled eggs, a choice of breakfast protein and fresh greens. Each kit includes two bottles of kombucha, a card and a plant. Place your order online. Pick-up and delivery options available. 21B St. Clair Ave. W., marybekitchen.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by www.patoistoronto.com (@patoistoronto) on Apr 30, 2020 at 5:33pm PDT

Patois

Chef Craig Wong is making mom a fantastic feast of his greatest hits, plus a few new creations: Beach Shack Lobster Thermidor, Jerk Pork Belly Yakisoba Noodles, DIY doubles, curry cauliflower pickles, rum cake tiramisu and a mimosa kit ($153 until May 6, $170 after). Delivery (within 10km of the restaurant for $10) and pickup starting May 8. Order online. 794 Dundas St. W., 647-350-8999, exploretock.com/patois

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Primrose Bagel Company (@primrosebagel) on May 4, 2020 at 4:14am PDT

Primrose Bagel

Treat mom to a bagel bonanza courtesy of Primrose. Their special bagel brunch package includes a dozen bagels, a pound of beet-citrus lox, tuna and apricot salad, whipped butter and strawberry jam, a choice of cream cheese, all the appropriate accoutrements (capers, onions, dill, etc.), some sweets (rugelach, macaroons, coffee cake) and freshly squeezed OJ ($140). Order over the phone or online. Pickup only. 317A Oakwood Ave., 416-546-9906, primrosebagel.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cyn (@somachocolatemaker) on Apr 15, 2020 at 8:11am PDT

Soma Chocolatemaker

Soma’s truffle box is sure to satiate mom’s chocolate cravings. The 15-piece collection includes all of the Toronto chocolatier’s milky, dark, nutty and fruity fan favourites. Order online. Orders of $50 or more qualify for free shipping within Canada and free porch drops within Toronto. Pick-ups available starting May 6 at their Parkdale factory. 77 Brock Ave., somachocolate.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soul Chocolate (@soulchocolate) on Apr 23, 2020 at 9:05am PDT

Soul Chocolate

Chocolate-making couple Katie and Kyle Wilson are selling a bake-at-home chocolate tart kit, which customers can order as a one-time purchase ($29.95) or as a three-month subscription ($90). This month’s kit features lavender milk chocolate, flour from Brodflour and a recipe with reference photos. Order online. Contactless delivery on May 9 for those in the GTA. 583 Gerrard St. E., soulroasters.com

Tala

Tinuno’s new sister restaurant is making kamayan meal kits to go. For $75, they’re packing party-size pizza boxes with enough food to feed four people: tilapia, milkfish, pork belly, squid, mussels and more. They’re also throwing in flowers, a card and for dessert, leche flan. To order, slide into their DMs. Available for pickup and delivery through Door Dash. 294 Dundas St. W., 416-792-5000, @tala.toronto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ufficio Toronto (@ufficiotoronto) on Apr 28, 2020 at 7:13am PDT

Ufficio

Chef Ivana Raca is serving up some special Mother’s Day meals for two or four. Brunch includes a choice of avocado toast or smoked trout gravlax, salad, tiramisu and a bottle of bubbles and freshly squeezed OJ for DIY mimosas ($99 and up). If mom’s not into the mid-morning meal, there’s a pasta dinner for two that includes porcini agnolotti, caesar salad, rosemary focaccia and tiramisu ($99). A vegan version is also available. Bonus: all bottles of wine are 50 per cent off. Call to order. Pickup (or delivery nearby the restaurant for an extra $10). 1214 Dundas St. W., 416-535-8888, ufficiorestaurant.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victor Dries Events & Catering (@vicdriesevents) on Apr 25, 2020 at 9:24am PDT

Victor Dries

Chefs Chris Brown and Grant Van Gameren are behind this catering company which is offering what it calls the Standard Mother’s Day Brunch Box. It includes a quiche (broccoli, cheddar, caramelized onion), mixed greens, fruit salad and chocolate chip banana bread ($25 per person). Upgrade to the DeLOX Mother’s Day Brunch Box and get all of the above plus bagels and lox, smoked salmon and cream cheese ($35 per person). Order online. Available for pickup or delivery within the GTA on May 9. 3419 Dundas St. W., victordries.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Windsor Arms Hotel (@windsorarms) on May 3, 2020 at 3:05pm PDT

The Windsor Arms

Tell mom to find her fanciest hat and then surprise her by dropping off afternoon tea. The meal feeds up to four people and includes eight scones, 24 swanky sandwiches and 16 sweet petit fours ($140, loose leaf tea extra). Available May 1 to May 17. Pickup only (24-hours notice required). 18 St. Thomas St., 416-971-9666, windsorarmshotel.com