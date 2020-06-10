Toronto restaurants and food shops doing Father’s Day barbecue, brunch and booze boxes

In the blink of an eye, it’s June, and Father’s Day is just over a week away. While the city is slowly starting to come back to life, taking Pops out for dinner and a drink still isn’t an option. Here, 11 businesses offering boxes full of barbecue, brunch, booze and more, so dad can celebrate his big day… at home.

Shoushin

Chef Jackie Lin has teamed up with V.O.C Events for an omakase dinner over Zoom. In trying to recreate the intimate sushi counter experience, Lin will virtually guide guests through each course made with Japanese-imported seafood, chatting with them along the way—it’s almost like the real thing. $220 per person, delivery charge extra. Add-on options include a premium seafood upgrade ($50) and Japanese whiskey and sake pairings ($60 and up). Online orders must be made by June 15. Available for pickup or delivery. 3328 Yonge St., 416-488-9400, shoushin.ca



Marben

Chef Chris Locke and his team are putting together a Sunday roast for two to six people. The meal includes Black Angus Beverly Creek beef marinated in garlic and rosemary, beef-fat-roasted potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, gravy, fresh horseradish and roasted veggies. $25 per person. For a bit extra, you can add local wine or beer at the virtual checkout, as well as house-made desserts like sticky toffee pudding. 24 hours advance notice is required for all online orders. Pickup only. 488 Wellington St. W., 416-979-1990, marben.ca



Giulietta

For dads who want to grill their own dinner, chef Rob Rossi is offering his Al Fresco gift boxes on June 20 and 21. Each kit includes enough to feed four hungry people: a prime ribeye steak, a whole heritage chicken, fresh Italian sausages and mesquite bacon, all ready to barbecue. There’s also a tomato cucumber salad, apple pie, spritzers and a bottle of red wine. The box is $200 as is, but you can add on extra goodies (cold appetizers, pizzas, pastas, desserts) for an additional charge. Pickup only. 972 College St., 416-964-0606, giu.ca



Antler

Adventurous dads who have a love of the game will appreciate chef Michael Hunter’s box of vacuum-packed marinated meats. Each kit includes some dry-aged Alberta bison ribeye, fresh Ontario boar, Ontario duck and Cornish game hen. $125 (half) and $250 (full). Pickup only. 1454 Dundas St. W., 647-345-8300, antlerkitchenbar.com



Dirty Food TO

This Junction brunch spot has four different options for dad: a fried chicken dinner with biscuits, mac and cheese ($28 and up); a smoked brisket Monte Cristo brunch spread ($40 and up); a BBQ box full of burgers, wings, potato salad and veggie skewers ($45 and up); or a pierogi platter complete with caramelized bacon and onion ($21 and up). Email dirtyfoodto@gmail.com to pre-order. Pickup only June 19 to June 21. 3070 Dundas St. W., 416-855-3393, dirtyfoodto.com





Cucina Mauro

Chef Mauro Ritacca’s porchetta is the star of this celebratory feats. The slow-roasted pork comes with sautéed sweet peppers and crusty Italian buns. $95 for two to four servings, $145 for four to eight servings. Call to order in advance. Pickup and delivery available. 76 Densley Ave., Unit 3, 416-577-5325, cucinamauro.com





Oliver and Bonacini

The O&B team has cooked up a whole bunch of ways to celebrate Father’s Day, including some ready-to-grill kits. The seafood-for-two option comes with bacon-wrapped scallop skewers, shrimp kebabs, salmon filets, mushroom skewers and roasted corn salad ($90), and the strip loin set (also for two) includes strip loin steaks, asparagus, double-baked potatoes, caesar salad and all the fixin’s ($75). For the best of both worlds, the surf-and-turf selection comes with ready-to-cook beef tenderloin, jumbo shrimp, asparagus, double-baked potatoes and caesar salad ($90). All orders must be received June 15 at 5 p.m. Curbside pickup and delivery available. Various locations, oliverbonacini.com



Madame Boeuf and Flea

Chef Anthony Rose has put together a Father’s Day Burger Extravaganza, which consists of five Boeuf Cheeseburgers, four orders of crinkle-cut fries, chili con queso, ranch dressing, sour pickles, sweet summer slaw and a six-pack of Henderson’s Best beer. $125. Pickup only. 252 Dupont St., 647-352-3337, madameboeuf.com



General Assembly

The “Here’s to you, dad” combo pack takes the humble pairing of beer and pizza up a notch. The deal includes any two pizzas of your choice, four cans of Ontario craft beer (Matron, Blood Brothers, Collective Arts, Henderson’s) and a pint of Death in Venice gelato. $59. Curbside pickup or delivery through DoorDash. 331 Adelaide St. W., 416-583-5571, gapizza.com



KŌST

For a spirited affair, chef Morgan Bellis’s dinner of smoked short ribs (and roasted cauliflower and chocolate fudge cake) comes with a bottle of Hennessy VS Cognac, Glenmorangie Original Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky or Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. No matter which booze you choose, it comes with a gift. $150 and up. Email info@kosttoronto.com to place your order by June 18. Pickup only. 80 Blue Jays Way, 44th Floor, 437-800-5938, kosttoronto.com



Greenwood

Give dad breakfast in bed with this shakshuka-for-two kit from the Greenwood. Each kit comes with everything you need (eggs, piquillo peppers, feta, sourdough) for a delicious DIY morning meal. $28. Available for pickup or delivery. 1402 Queen St. E., 416-778-4343; 461 King St. W., 416-365-5314, eatgreenwood.com