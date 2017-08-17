Toronto Life Presents the Best of Adelaide Eats draws a sold-out crowd

On Wednesday, August 16, more than 400 guests attended the first-ever Toronto Life Presents the Best of Adelaide Eats. The event attracted a sold-out crowd with guests enjoying the most sought-after flavours from Toronto’s original outdoor food market. Guests sampled specialties from a variety of the city’s best chefs, restaurants and artisan food makers that have been featured at the 2017 Adelaide Eats food market.

The vendors served signature dishes such as mouthwatering Ecuadorian seafood paella, hickory wood-smoked angus beef brisket and tasty spicy tuna with mango salad. Attendees sampled the exciting menu while sipping on red and white sangria by Peller Estates & The Merchant Tavern, craft beer by Goose Island & Mill Street Organic and water from Flow Water. Signage from The Printing House decorated the space and live music by St. Royal Entertainment was a perfect addition to the evening.

